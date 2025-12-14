Mississippi State set to face Southern Miss after week-long break

It’s been a long week of rest for Mississippi State women’s basketball.

The Bulldogs last played seven days ago against Charlotte. They won 89-59, extending their win streak to five games.

But with that long of a break, it’s not uncommon for a team needing to shake off some rust and that’s what can lead to an upset.

Yes, Mississippi State should be on upset alert Sunday when Southern Miss comes to Humphrey Coliseum.

“I admire how they've come out the gate and really punched people in the face and played,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said earlier this week. “I can't say enough about their team, especially their starting five. To put a starting five like that in today's transfer portal, kids similar to ours who are looking for a new opportunity and a new chance, and then now they're seizing it.

“It's going to be one heck of a game here Sunday.”

The Golden Eagles (7-3) have five players averaging 10 or more points, led by Arkansas transfer Carly Keats with 13 points per game. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.7 ppg, Sakyia White 11.7 ppg, Hayleigh Breland 10.7 ppg and Jakayla Johnson 10 ppg.

Johnson also leads the team in rebounds with 4.6 per game.

Most of the Golden Eagles are in their first year in Hattiesburg including five players who followed Missy Bilderback from Louisiana-Monroe to Southern Miss this season.

Bilderback is a familiar coach to Purcell and the Bulldogs. Last season, ULM nearly beat Mississippi State in Monroe, La. and lost by only eight points.

“When I first got the job, she was a junior college coach,” Purcell said. “She was one of the first ones to reach out to me, and I reached out to her. So just a great appreciation for that first phone call.”

The Golden Eagles enter Sunday’s contest ranked No. 179 in the NCAA Women’s Basketball NET Rankings. Mississippi is ranked No. 42.

But even with that disparity and Purcell’s 28-1 record at home in non-conference games, the Bulldogs should be on upset alert. After all, that home record isn’t flawless.

How to Watch: Southern Miss at Mississippi State

Who: Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-1)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live StatsSeries History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 25-22

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 91, Southern Miss 58 (2019)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Charlotte, 89-59

Last time out, Golden Eagles: def. UAB, 81-73

