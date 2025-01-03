Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: College Basketball Prediction, Preview, and Betting Lines
It was all fun and game for Mississippi State on the way to a 12-1 start, but now the SEC schedule kicks in and there can’t be any misfires in games like this.
It’s at home, South Carolina is gettable, and it’s followed by a trip to Vanderbilt before dealing Kentucky and then a trip to Auburn.
The Gamecocks are dangerous on a seven-game winning streak, and they need to sneak this one out with Alabama and Auburn to follow.
Mississippi State vs South Carolina: College Basketball Game Preview
Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (12-1), South Carolina (10-3)
Why South Carolina Will Win
This isn’t a huge team, but it powers its way to the line a whole lot to make up for a few too many turnovers and not enough big things happening from the outside. But over the last few games it’s it’s been hitting the offensive boards hard and turning them into free throws.
This isn’t a great shooting team from the line, but it makes up for it with bulk attempts. Mississippi State it hit-or-miss at forcing fouls. South Carolina us ultra-consistent.
Mostly the Gamecocks need to avoid bogging down. This isn’t a high-powered team that will make things happen on the move, but it might have to be because …
Why Mississippi State Will Win
The Bulldogs are doing just about everything right.
They’re making things happen on the move, the threes are falling just enough to be a concern, and they’re killing teams on the offensive boards - they grabbed 18 in in the stunning blowout over Memphis a few weeks ago.
They move the ball better than South Carolina does and has no problem turning mistakes into transition points. That’s not to say the Gamecocks want to totally bog down, but the Bulldogs are far more versatile.
Mississippi State vs South Carolina: Who Will Win?
The defensive pressure will be the difference.
South Carolina just doesn’t force enough takeaways against decent passing teams, and Mississippi State whips it around too well and doesn’t give the ball aways.
Expect the Bulldogs to double up on steals and hit a few more threes to make up for the extra Gamecock free throws.
Mississippi State vs South Carolina Prediction, Betting Lines
Prediction: Mississippi State 81, South Carolina 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3