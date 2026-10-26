Mississippi State Star Josh Hubbard Earns Spot on Prestigious Bob Cousy Award Top 20 List

Mississippi State basketball star Josh Hubbard continues to earn national recognition ahead of the 2026-27 season, securing a spot on the prestigious Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List for the third consecutive year. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 20 candidates Monday, placing Hubbard among the nation's top point guards entering the new college basketball season.

The recognition adds to an impressive collection of preseason honors for the Bulldogs' standout guard, who enters his senior campaign as one of the most accomplished scorers in Mississippi State history. Hubbard was also named a preseason All-SEC First Team selection by the conference's media, setting high expectations for his upcoming season in Starkville.

Josh Hubbard Earns National Recognition for Third Straight Season

Named after Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy, the award recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I men's college basketball. Cousy, a former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross standout, helped establish the standard for the position during his Hall of Fame career.

Hubbard's inclusion for the third consecutive season reflects his continued production and importance to Mississippi State's backcourt.

The Bulldogs have now had a player recognized on one of the Naismith Starting Five Award watch lists on eight occasions, including each of the past four seasons.

The Cousy Award selection process will narrow the field from 20 players to 10 in late January, followed by a group of five finalists in late February. The finalists will be presented to Cousy and the award's selection committees in March, with the winner announced during the 2027 NCAA Final Four in Detroit.

Hubbard Closing In on Mississippi State History

Hubbard's latest honor comes after another productive season in which he established himself as one of the SEC's premier offensive players.

He enters the 2026-27 campaign with 1,947 career points, ranking fourth on Mississippi State's all-time scoring list and 34th in SEC history. His scoring total also ranks fourth among SEC players through the end of their junior seasons.

Hubbard has already broken Mississippi State's program record for career three-pointers, connecting on 311 shots from beyond the arc. That total is tied for ninth on the SEC's all-time list.

Across 101 career games, Hubbard has accumulated 1,947 points, 283 assists, 228 rebounds and 94 steals. He has also made 82 consecutive starts, demonstrating his consistency as a key contributor for the Bulldogs.

His recent honors include the 2025-26 Bailey Howell Trophy, All-SEC recognition from both the conference's media and coaches, and the Coach John R. Wooden Citizenship Cup.

Mississippi State Prepares for the 2026-27 Season

Hubbard now has an opportunity to build on his individual accomplishments while helping Mississippi State pursue another confident season.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to open their 2026-27 campaign against Tennessee Tech on Monday, Nov. 2, at Humphrey Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game streaming on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app.

With Hubbard returning as an established scorer and national award candidate, Mississippi State enters the season with one of the SEC's most experienced guards. His inclusion on the Bob Cousy Award watch list provides another milestone in a career that continues to climb the Bulldogs' record books.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.