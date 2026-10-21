CBB Analyst Makes Bold Josh Hubbard Prediction Ahead of Mississippi State Season

With the Mississippi State basketball season just around the corner, Josh Hubbard is already generating major buzz across college basketball. From ESPN analysts to SEC Network personalities, the message surrounding the Bulldogs' star guard is clear: Hubbard is one of the nation's most exciting scorers, and expectations have never been higher.

As Mississippi State prepares for another demanding SEC campaign, Hubbard's individual accolades, loyalty to the program and ability to take over games have made him one of the most talked-about players in Starkville.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard speaks during the SEC Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Sean Farnham Predicts a Historic Season for Josh Hubbard

ESPN analyst Sean Farnham believes Hubbard's impact on Mississippi State basketball goes well beyond his scoring ability. With Hubbard entering his fourth season, Farnham highlighted his consistency, loyalty and potential to become the program's all-time leading scorer.

"Josh Hubbard has been an absolute spark plug for Mississippi state since the moment he arrived in Starkville," Farnham said.

Farnham also pointed to Hubbard's remarkable scoring production and the challenge of competing in the SEC. As the only returning player in the conference who averaged more than 20 points per game last season, Hubbard enters the new campaign with a target on his back.

Opposing defenses will undoubtedly build their game plans around slowing him down. However, his experience and ability to create offense could make him even more dangerous as the Bulldogs pursue success in conference play.

The possibility of Hubbard finishing his college career as Mississippi State's all-time leading scorer adds another compelling storyline to his final season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts with guard Josh Hubbard (12) as he checks out of the game during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Hubbard Is a Must-Watch Player, According to Field of 68

Rob Dauster of Field of 68 offered another glowing assessment of Hubbard, emphasizing the entertainment value that comes with watching the Mississippi State guard get hot.

"Josh Hubbard is not only one of the elite scorers in college basketball this season, but he's as entertaining and exciting to watch as anyone in the sport when he gets hot, watch out," Dauster said.

Dauster's comments reinforce why Hubbard could become one of the SEC's biggest attractions this season. His scoring ability gives Mississippi State the potential to change the momentum of a game in a matter of possessions.

With the Bulldogs preparing for a competitive schedule, Hubbard's offensive production could determine how far the team goes. His presence alongside Simpkins could also create opportunities for teammates and give Mississippi State a more versatile backcourt.

SEC Network Analyst Praises Hubbard's Character and Leadership

Pat Bradley of the SEC Network praised Hubbard for more than his basketball talent, highlighting his maturity, coachability and connection to Mississippi State.

Bradley described Hubbard as an All-American-caliber talent who understands the importance of his impact away from the court. He also credited Hubbard's family and emphasized the guard's loyalty to the state and its basketball program.

That combination of production and character helps explain why Hubbard has become such an important figure for the Bulldogs.

Hubbard's achievements already includes a preseason All-SEC first-team selection, the Bailey Howell Trophy and appearances on the John R. Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy preseason watch lists.

Josh Hubbard's Return Is Mississippi State's Biggest Storyline

Hubbard recently missed Mississippi State's 77-73 exhibition loss to NC State after suffering a head injury during practice. However, he returned to practice Monday, and head coach Chris Jans expressed optimism about his potential return against Memphis on Friday.

With the season opener approaching, his health remains a major storyline.

The expectations are unmistakable. Analysts see an elite scorer, a potential program record-holder and a player capable of making Mississippi State must-see television.

Now, Hubbard has an opportunity to turn that praise into another memorable season in Starkville.

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