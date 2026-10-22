Mississippi State Star Madison Francis Earns Preseason All-SEC Honor After Historic Freshman Season

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball star Madison Francis is already earning recognition ahead of the upcoming season, as the sophomore forward was named to the Preseason Second Team All-SEC on Wednesday.

The honor, voted on by the Southeastern Conference's 16 head coaches, reflects the expectations surrounding Francis after an impressive freshman campaign in Starkville.

Francis emerged as one of the Bulldogs' most important players last season, leading the team in scoring, blocked shots, minutes played and steals. Now, with her sophomore season approaching, Mississippi State will look to the 6-foot-2 forward to build on her breakout performance.

Madison Francis Earns Preseason All-SEC Recognition

Francis made an immediate impact during her first season with Mississippi State, appearing in 31 games and earning 27 starts. She averaged 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes per game.

Her production earned her several individual honors, including SEC All-Freshman and All-Defensive Team selections. She also became the first freshman named to the SEC All-Defensive Team since 2020 and the first Mississippi State freshman to earn the distinction since 2009.

Those accomplishments helped establish Francis as one of the conference's most promising young players. Her selection to the Preseason Second Team All-SEC suggests that coaches expect her to remain a major factor as the Bulldogs prepare for another competitive season.

Francis was also named SEC Freshman of the Week twice and earned USBWA National Freshman of the Week recognition once.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Madison Francis speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Star Led the Nation in Blocks

While Francis contributed offensively, her defensive impact separated her from many of her peers.

The Lancaster, New York, native led the nation in blocks per game during the 2025-26 season, finishing with an average of 2.84. She recorded 88 blocks throughout the campaign, establishing herself as one of the most formidable defensive players in college basketball.

Her shot-blocking ability was complemented by 1.5 steals per game, demonstrating her ability to disrupt opposing offenses in multiple ways.

Francis' defensive production earned her recognition on the 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watchlist. Her combination of size, timing and defensive instincts gives Mississippi State a valuable presence around the basket.

She finished her freshman season with another strong defensive performance against Florida, blocking four shots in the Bulldogs' final game of the campaign.

Feb 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Madison Francis (40) reaches for a rebound against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Madison Francis' Honor Means for Mississippi State

Francis' preseason recognition comes with expectations that she will take another step forward during her sophomore season.

With a year of SEC experience behind her, she has an opportunity to become an even more consistent offensive contributor while maintaining her elite defensive production. Her ability to score, rebound and protect the rim makes her a versatile piece of Mississippi State's lineup.

The Bulldogs will need that versatility as they prepare to compete against some of the nation's toughest teams. Francis' continued development could play a significant role in determining how successful the team becomes this season.

Mississippi State opens its season on November 3 against North Alabama, giving Francis an early opportunity to show what she has added to her game during the offseason.

After leading the nation in blocks and earning multiple postseason honors as a freshman, Francis enters her second season with considerable momentum. Her Preseason Second Team All-SEC selection is another sign that the conference recognizes her potential.

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