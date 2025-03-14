Mississippi State Crumbles Late In SEC Tournament Loss To Missouri: 5 Key Thoughts
5. Mississippi State had Missouri in the right spot
This is a loaded Missouri offense that Mississippi State held in check for about 38 minutes, and then everything snapped in the end.
The Tigers nickel-and-dimed their way past 80 points, but once against, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up or come through when things started to ramp up late.
The offense went flat, Mizzou cranked the defensive intensity, and it was just a question of time over the last two minutes.
4. But, again, Mississippi State played the game it wanted to play
The Bulldogs have to be able to keep up its style for 40 minutes. Again, it buckled late and the numbers piled up, for the most part the the defense did exactly what it was supposed to do.
It was a better game than the 12-point loss and the final score might indicate. The Bulldogs were up 55-52 with ten minutes to play, it was tied with four minutes to go, and it was still a four point battle with 90 seconds remaining. And then …
3. Mississippi State couldn’t get a rebound
To be fair, Missouri is a killer on the boards, but with the game close the Bulldogs couldn’t score, and worse yet, they were outrebounded 6-0 in the last minute and a half.
This goes to the continual problem - this team can’t close.
It can’t get the right stop, the right basket, and the right rebound. It does just about everything right overall, but at this point, it’s the good golfer who can’t putt.
And, of course …
2. The 84 point mark haunts Mississippi State AGAIN
It’s becoming ridiculous.
Most teams don’t win when allowing more than 84 points, but having the offensive firepower is a must in the SEC this year - you HAVE to be able to win when games gets into the 80s and 90s.
It took a lot of free throws and chipping away in the final moments to get there, but Missouri got scored its 85th point on the final free throw, making the Bulldogs now 0-10 when allowing more than 84, and 2-11 when giving up 80 or more. With that said …
1. The NCAA Tournament is a different animal
For the most part, the NCAA Tournament should suit Mississippi State far better than life in the SEC - as long as it gets a seed against a defensive-minded team.
The big tournament games are more about the defense, and ball control, the possession fights. The flip side to those 80 and 84 point things is that Mississippi State is 13-0 when allowing fewer than 68 points and 19-1 when allowing fewer than 80.
It’s been a rough run so far. Don’t freak out - wait and see what the NCAA Tournament draw is. As bad as the last few weeks have been, this is still a team that can get out of the first weekend alive.