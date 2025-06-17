Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State women's basketball 2025-26 SEC opponents announced

The Bulldogs will look for a fourth-straight season of 20 or more wins with a schedule that'll see them travel to several NCAA Tournament teams.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Eniya Russell (4) and USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) reach for a loose ball during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center.
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Eniya Russell (4) and USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) reach for a loose ball during the third quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game at Galen Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Mississippi State women’s basketball team learned its conference matchups when the SEC announced the matchups Tuesday.

The 2025-26 season will see the Bulldogs host four NCAA Tournament teams – Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU and Vanderbilt – as well as Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Missouri.

The road schedule may be a little more daunting with road trips to six teams that made last year’s NCAA Tournament: Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs will also travel to Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The 2025-26 schedule marks the 17th season of the 16-game schedule for women's basketball. Each time will play eight home games and eight away games, playing one opponent in a home and away two-game series. State's home and away series will come against Tennessee.

Mississippi State is coming off a 2024-25 season with a 22-12 overall record and 7-9 in SEC games. The Bulldogs received an invite to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed and beat Cal 59-46 in the opening round.

The Bulldogs lost their second round game against USC in game that saw Trojans’ star Juju Watkins suffer an ACL injury.

Mississippi State enters year four of the Sam Purcell era in the 2025-26 season, has made the NCAA Tournament twice and has won 20 or more games each season. Purcell’s 67 wins is the most any Mississippi State coach through the first three seasons. He has also accumulated the most SEC wins of any coach in their first three seasons with 24.

2025-26 Mississippi State Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents

Home

  • Kentucky
  • Tennessee
  • LSU
  • Vanderbilt
  • Auburn
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Missouri

Away

  • Alabama
  • Ole Miss
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Oklahoma
  • Arkansas
  • Texas A&M

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Basketball