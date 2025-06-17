Mississippi State women's basketball 2025-26 SEC opponents announced
Mississippi State women’s basketball team learned its conference matchups when the SEC announced the matchups Tuesday.
The 2025-26 season will see the Bulldogs host four NCAA Tournament teams – Kentucky, Tennessee, LSU and Vanderbilt – as well as Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Missouri.
The road schedule may be a little more daunting with road trips to six teams that made last year’s NCAA Tournament: Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs will also travel to Arkansas and Texas A&M.
The 2025-26 schedule marks the 17th season of the 16-game schedule for women's basketball. Each time will play eight home games and eight away games, playing one opponent in a home and away two-game series. State's home and away series will come against Tennessee.
Mississippi State is coming off a 2024-25 season with a 22-12 overall record and 7-9 in SEC games. The Bulldogs received an invite to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed and beat Cal 59-46 in the opening round.
The Bulldogs lost their second round game against USC in game that saw Trojans’ star Juju Watkins suffer an ACL injury.
Mississippi State enters year four of the Sam Purcell era in the 2025-26 season, has made the NCAA Tournament twice and has won 20 or more games each season. Purcell’s 67 wins is the most any Mississippi State coach through the first three seasons. He has also accumulated the most SEC wins of any coach in their first three seasons with 24.
2025-26 Mississippi State Women’s Basketball SEC Opponents
Home
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Vanderbilt
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Missouri
Away
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
- Texas A&M