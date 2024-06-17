Mississippi State Women's Basketball Hires Victoria Vivians as Director of Scouting
Mississippi State head women's basketball coach Sam Purcell finalized his staff on Monday with the addition of Bulldog legend Victoria Vivians as an Assistant Coach/Director of Scouting.
Vivians will join the program in October, as she currently plays for the Seattle Storm and will work at Mississippi State during the WNBA offseason.
"It is a dream come true to join Coach Purcell and the staff at Mississippi State," Vivians said in a press release. "This place is special and has always been home to me. The support for women's basketball in this community is unrivaled and it means the world to me to be able to represent this program, university and the state of Mississippi. I loved my time playing in Maroon and White in front of the best fans in the country, and now I am thankful to Coach Purcell for the opportunity to be a part of a program that I love and pour into our student-athletes both on and off the court. What Coach Purcell has accomplished in his first two seasons has been impressive to follow. I can't wait to learn from this staff every day and be a resource for the next generation of Bulldogs. Hail State!"
"This is a home run hire to bring Victoria Vivians back home to be a part of our staff at Mississippi State," Purcell said in the release. "It has always been a priority of mine to surround our student athletes with additions that will equip them to be successful both on and off the court. Victoria has shined throughout her entire career and is still excelling at the highest level in our sport. There is no doubt that she will be a great resource and mentor to our student-athletes.
"Victoria helped transform this program and brought it to national prominence during her time in Maroon and White," Purcell continued. "This program, university and the state of Mississippi are in her blood. To have that energy, commitment and love for this place, combined with her knowledge of the game and her ability to teach it will be invaluable to our program and elevate it to another level. I can't wait for her to arrive and watch her continue to have an impact every day."
Vivians received All-America honors in each of her four seasons, and in 2018, she became the first Bulldog to be named to the AP All-American First Team since LaToya Thomas in 2003. Vivians was also a three-time All-SEC First Team selection and one of only three players in program history to be named All-SEC four times over the course of their career.
Vivians' 2,527 points at Mississippi State still ranks as the second-most in program history, as her 923 field goals and 281 three-point field goals are also both second. She shined on the defensive side of the ball as well as her 218 steals are fourth in program history.