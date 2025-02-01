Missouri vs Mississippi State: Bulldogs Desperately Need This Win
Mississippi State was cruising right along all comfortable as a top 15 team in almost all the rankings, and then the SEC season kicked dropped like a hammer.
The two wins to start the season were nice - the Vanderbilt win looks better now - but since then the Bulldogs are 2-4 with both wins coming in overtime.
February doesn't look totally horrible, but after this four of the next six games are on the road. Mississippi State has to win this home game.
Missouri is quietly rolling. It doesn't get the love or the press of Tennessee, or Florida, or Auburn, but it's 5-1 in its last six games including a win at Florida.
This is playing-with-house-money time for the Tigers, but win, and it's deep in the SEC title chase.
Missouri vs Mississippi State: College Basketball Game Preview
Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Venue: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (16-5), Missouri (16-4)
Why Missouri Will Win
What's been Mississippi State's problem lately? Rebounds, especially on the defensive glass.
Overall this has been a good rebounding team all year, but it's been getting slaughtered on second chance points over the last few games. It gave up ten offensive rebounds in the loss to Tennessee, couldn't keep South Carolina off the offensive glass in the win, and struggled to get it done against Alabama in the 88-84 loss on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs have allowed a whopping 45 offensive rebounds over those three games. Missouri isn't a dominant rebounding team, but averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.
And unlike Alabama - who kept the Bulldogs in the game by seemingly missing every big free throw - Mizzou will win the battle on the line. It's No. 1 in the nation in free throws made, second in attempts, however ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Missouri is even worse on the defensive boards.
It did a good job in the win over Ole Miss, but the team gives up far too many second chances.
Mississippi State's rebounding problems might be a bit of a blip - at least that's the hope. For the most part it's been great at cleaning things up. Missouri has allowed ten or more offensive rebounds nine. times including in three of the four losses.
The Bulldogs attack the offensive glass averaging over 13 rebounds per game. This is an active team that should be able to match the Tiger energy because ...
Missouri vs Mississippi State Who Will Win?
Mississippi State is one of the few teams that can hold up against the Tigers because of the bench. The Bulldogs go just as deep and don't wear down.
The problems over the last few games are partially because Mississippi State just can't catch the right breaks at the right times. It had Alabama in trouble - or, at least it had a chance to pull off the win - and couldn't close.
It'll be tight, but Miss State will come out with one of its better performances in weeks to potentially turn this ship around.
Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction
Mississippi State 80, Missouri 77