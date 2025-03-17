NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions: Will Multiple SEC Teams Reach the Final Four?
Welcome to March!
Alright, the month began more than two weeks ago but the real thrill of the month is officially underway as college basketball's conference tournaments are over and the NCAA Tournament is upon us.
Mississippi State was a shoo-in for a tournament berth and received the eight-seed in the East Region. It will play No. 9 Baylor in the First Round and would have a likely date with No. 1 Duke in the Second Round with a win.
This week will see just about everyone you know filling out a bracket (or 12). So, what happens this March?
Here are Nick Shepkowski's picks for the NCAA Tournament in 2025 - Round by Round!
NCAA Tournament Predictions - South Region
First Round:
Auburn over Alabama State/St. Francis
Creighton over Louisville
Michigan over UC San Diego
Texas A&M over Yale
San Diego State over North Carolina and Ole Miss
Iowa State over Lipscomb
Marquette over New Mexico
Michigan State over Bryant
Second Round:
Auburn over Creighton
Michigan over Texas A&M
Iowa State over San Diego State
Michigan State over Marquette
Sweet 16:
Auburn over Michigan
Michigan State over Marquette
Elite Eight:
Michigan State over Auburn
NCAA Tournament Predictions - West Region
First Round:
Florida over Norfolk State
UConn over Oklahoma
Colorado State over Memphis
Maryland over Grand Canyon
Missouri over Drake
Texas Tech over UNC-Wilmington
Arkansas over Kansas
St. John's over Omaha
Second Round:
Florida over UConn
Colorado State over Maryland
Texas Tech over Missouri
St. John's over Arkansas
Sweet 16:
Florida over Colorado State
Texas Tech over St. John's
Elite Eight:
Florida over Texas Tech
NCAA Tournament Predictions - East Region
First Round:
Duke over America/Mt. St. Mary's
Mississippi State over Baylor
Oregon over Liberty
Arizona over Akron
BYU over VCU
Wisconsin over Montana
Vanderbilt over St. Mary's
Alabama over Robert Morris
Second Round:
Duke over Mississippi State
Arizona over Oregon
BYU over Wisconsin
Alabama over Robert Morris
Sweet 16:
Duke over Arizona
Alabama over BYU
Elite Eight:
Duke over Alabama
NCAA Tournament Predictions - Midwest Region
First Round:
Houston over SIUE
Gonzaga over Georgia
McNeese over Clemson
Purdue over High Point
Illinois over Texas/Xavier
Kentucky over Troy
UCLA over Utah State
Tennessee over Wofford
Second Round:
Gonzaga over Houston
Purdue over McNeese
Illinois over Kentucky
Tennessee over UCLA
Sweet 16:
Gonzaga over Purdue
Tennessee over Illinois
Elite Eight:
Tennessee over Gonzaga
Final Four Predictions:
Florida over Michigan State
Duke over Tennessee
National Championship Prediction:
Duke over Florida