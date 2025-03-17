Cowbell Corner

NCAA Tournament Bracket Predictions: Will Multiple SEC Teams Reach the Final Four?

Mississippi State enters the NCAA Tournament as an eight seed

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 13, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena.
Mar 13, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) dribbles the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Welcome to March!

Alright, the month began more than two weeks ago but the real thrill of the month is officially underway as college basketball's conference tournaments are over and the NCAA Tournament is upon us.

Mississippi State was a shoo-in for a tournament berth and received the eight-seed in the East Region. It will play No. 9 Baylor in the First Round and would have a likely date with No. 1 Duke in the Second Round with a win.

This week will see just about everyone you know filling out a bracket (or 12). So, what happens this March?

Here are Nick Shepkowski's picks for the NCAA Tournament in 2025 - Round by Round!

NCAA Tournament Predictions - South Region

First Round:
Auburn over Alabama State/St. Francis
Creighton over Louisville
Michigan over UC San Diego
Texas A&M over Yale
San Diego State over North Carolina and Ole Miss
Iowa State over Lipscomb
Marquette over New Mexico
Michigan State over Bryant

Second Round:
Auburn over Creighton
Michigan over Texas A&M
Iowa State over San Diego State
Michigan State over Marquette

Sweet 16:
Auburn over Michigan
Michigan State over Marquette

Elite Eight:
Michigan State over Auburn

NCAA Tournament Predictions - West Region

First Round:
Florida over Norfolk State
UConn over Oklahoma
Colorado State over Memphis
Maryland over Grand Canyon
Missouri over Drake
Texas Tech over UNC-Wilmington
Arkansas over Kansas
St. John's over Omaha

Second Round:
Florida over UConn
Colorado State over Maryland
Texas Tech over Missouri
St. John's over Arkansas

Sweet 16:
Florida over Colorado State
Texas Tech over St. John's

Elite Eight:
Florida over Texas Tech

NCAA Tournament Predictions - East Region

First Round:
Duke over America/Mt. St. Mary's
Mississippi State over Baylor
Oregon over Liberty
Arizona over Akron
BYU over VCU
Wisconsin over Montana
Vanderbilt over St. Mary's
Alabama over Robert Morris

Second Round:
Duke over Mississippi State
Arizona over Oregon
BYU over Wisconsin
Alabama over Robert Morris

Sweet 16:
Duke over Arizona
Alabama over BYU

Elite Eight:
Duke over Alabama

NCAA Tournament Predictions - Midwest Region

First Round:
Houston over SIUE
Gonzaga over Georgia
McNeese over Clemson
Purdue over High Point
Illinois over Texas/Xavier
Kentucky over Troy
UCLA over Utah State
Tennessee over Wofford

Second Round:
Gonzaga over Houston
Purdue over McNeese
Illinois over Kentucky
Tennessee over UCLA

Sweet 16:
Gonzaga over Purdue
Tennessee over Illinois

Elite Eight:
Tennessee over Gonzaga

Final Four Predictions:

Florida over Michigan State
Duke over Tennessee

National Championship Prediction:

Duke over Florida

