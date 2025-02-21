Oklahoma vs Mississippi State Game Preview: Can the Bulldogs Keep Rolling?
Oklahoma vs Mississippi State: College Basketball Game Preview
Oklahoma vs Mississippi State: How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025
Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK
Teams: Mississippi State (19-7), Oklahoma (16-10)
It's just the fourth all-time meeting between these two and the first as SEC family members.
And it's a really, really big deal.
This would've been a bigger thing for Mississippi State. but it was able to pull up out of the nosedive of a rough month with two of its best performances of the season, rolling past Ole Miss by ten and Texas A&M by 16 for back-to-back victories over top 25 teams.
Up next is a date at Alabama. All is set and comfortable now with an NCAA Tournament bid after the last two wins, but take this down, and the pressure is off the Bama game.
On the flip side, Oklahoma is in a painful freefall. Great with a 14-0 start, it lost ten of its last 13 games including five in a row.
Kentucky, at Ole Miss, Missouri, at Texas. That's the finishing kick, and that's a problem if the Sooners can't pull off this home game.
Why Oklahoma Will Win
Two things. First, the Sooners have to crank up the defense.
It's there. The D has the ability to clamp down at times, especailly from three, but games get away from this team too fast lately. This isn't a high-powered squad, but it's great at getting to the free throw line and making them when it takes them, and it's solid enough from three to be okay.
Overall, Oklahoma is 11-2 when holding teams to under 43% from the field. Mississippi State hits just over 45% from the field and has been at 43% or fewer in 14 of the 26 games.
Also, Oklahoma has to be careful with the ball. At home, it has to get on the move, score easily in transition, and it can't start making a whole slew of mistakes. Mississippi State is feeding off of turnovers, but the Sooners have been far, far stingier at home when it comes to screwing up. However ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Oklahoma is turning it over too much.
How did Mississippi State turn it around over the last two games? It's playing defense like it has six guys on the court.
The Bulldogs have been far more active and far more handsy - they're getting after everything defensively. After forcing just 17 turnovers against Georgia and Florida, they came up with 11 against Ole Miss and 19 against Texas A&M. OU has given it up 12 times or more four of the last six games.
All of that, and the Sooners aren't great on the glass. Mississippi State has problems against good rebounding teams, and that's not a problem here. OU is dead last in the SEC in rebounds and offensive boards.
Oklahoma vs Mississippi State: Who Will Win?
Mississippi State is playing way too well.
It turned up the defensive intensity up a few notches, and it's all feeding into a style and play that's far, far more confident than the team showed in the tough stretch.
And now in hindsight, what was the issue for the Bulldogs? Kentucky, at Auburn, at Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, Florida - they played six of the best teams in college basketball.
Oklahoma isn't playing like one of the best teams in college basketball.
Mississippi State will be better on the boards, and the defense - after an inconsistent first 30 minutes - will clamp down late to keep the momentum going.
Oklahoma vs Mississippi State Prediction
Mississippi State 80, Oklahoma 74