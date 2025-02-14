Egg Bowl Hoops Version Part 2: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Preview
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: College Basketball Game Preview
It's a different set of circumstances this time around.
Back on January 18th, Mississippi State was looking for a big win after a 2-2 SEC start, Ole Miss was flying high after a 4-0 run including a great ten-point win at Alabama, and these two put on a show.
The Bulldogs won 84-41 in overtime at home, it looked like the Rebels might have been a tad exposed, the Bulldogs were about to take off, and .... nope. Both teams struggled over the next four games. But Ole Miss got better and is now on a 4-1 run, and Mississippi State has gone into the tank losing three of its last four.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: How To Watch
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS
Teams: Mississippi State (17-7), Ole Miss (19-6)
Why Ole Miss Will Win
This isn't quite the Mississippi State team Ole Miss dealt with earlier.
The team the Rebels dealt with the first time around crushed it on the glass with a +20 rebounding margin. It came through clutch just when it appeared ready to buckle. But now the Bulldogs lost their swagger.
They're struggling in clutch moments - they all but gave away win over Georgia with an abysmal showing on the free throw line late - and they're painfully inconsistent.
Meanwhile, the Rebels have returned to their find-a-way style. The four losses in SEC play have all been close, they were fantastic against Kentucky, and they overcame a rocky shooting game to get by LSU and an uneven day to get past South Carolina.
Ole Miss doesn't make the mistakes Mississippi State will need to win.
Why Mississippi State Will Win
Playing on the road might be a plus.
The pressure is mounting, the team was horrible in its last two games at The Hump, and it's almost like it has to stop thinking so much and just play.
The talent is there, and the bench is deep, but the Bulldogs have to start forcing more mistakes, they need to come up with a few key defensive stops, and they're overdue for a break.
The high-powered offensive teams will be a problem for them. The tough, defensive-minded, don't-screw-up squad are right up their alley. Keep this tight, get to the rim, and just start - as basic as this sounds - making baskets again.
Mississippi State is 14-2 when making 42% of its shots. The Ole Miss defense is great, but it allowed teams to hit better than 42% in five of its last six games.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Who Will Win?
Again, Mississippi State is WAY overdue for a break. The right bounce, the right call, the right run. It'll get all those things for about 38 minutes, and then come the free throws.
Ole Miss will hit about 74ish% of its free throws. Mississippi State will hit about 66ish%. A few late moments on the line will be the difference.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction
Ole Miss 72, Mississippi State 69