Report: Chris Jans Adding Hoop Vision's Jordan Sperber to Staff
Mississippi State men's basketball head coach Chris Jans made a big move on Tuesday afternoon by making an addition to his coaching staff, per The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
"Mississippi State's Chris Jans is hiring Hoop Vision's Jordan Sperber to his staff, source told The Field Of 68," Goodman wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Sperber worked for Jans for one season at New Mexico State as video coordinator. Sperber has done an incredible job with Hoop Vision since starting it a handful of years ago, putting out terrific content and also consulting with college and NBA teams."
Sperber was hired as a video coordinator at New Mexico State in 2016. One year later, Jans was hired as the Aggies head coach and while he was trying to assemble a new staff, Sperber proved that he was irreplaceable due to his analytical breakdowns.
“I was like, who is this guy?” Jans said in a 2023 article by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic. “About halfway through the first meeting, I realized I wasn’t the smartest guy in the room. I knew I
was going to keep him.”
“I was fortunate and lucky to run into Jordan Sperber at that point in my career,” Jans, who went 122–32 at New Mexico State with three NCAA Tournament appearances, said in that same article, “He was in the top 1 or 2 percent in his specific field, even at that age. I was super impressed. He made me think differently.”
While he was at New Mexico State, Sperber also operated Hoop Vision, which according to its website produces a flagship (free) weekly in-depth newsletter, a near-daily premium newsletter for subscribers, e-books and courses geared toward coaches, frequent video breakdowns on YouTube, and the popular Solving Basketball podcast with a focus on analytics, X's and O's and coaching tactics.
Hoop Vision originally launched as a blog in 2010, and matured into its current iteration leading into the 2018-19 season.