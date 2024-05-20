Report: Chris Jans Signs Contract Extension Through 2027-28 Season
Mississippi State men's basketball head coach Chris Jans signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season on Monday morning, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Sources: Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans has signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season. His base salary goes up to $4.2 million annually starting in 2024-25, up from $3.2 million. Extension includes an annual increase and performance based incentives," Thamel wrote.
"Jans has led Mississippi State to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and is 42-27 in his two seasons in Starkville," Thamel wrote. "He’s also the last coach to beat UConn in the NCAA Tournament, which he did as head coach at New Mexico State in 2022."
Jans and his team finished this past season with a 21-14 record, which ended in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State.
"We are excited for the future of Mississippi State basketball under the leadership of Coach Jans," MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said in a press release. "He and his staff have done a tremendous job since arriving in Starkville, and we know the best is yet to come. Fueled by seven sellouts, Bulldog fans made Humphrey Coliseum one of the most electric atmospheres in college basketball this past season, and we can't wait for what next year has in store. Pack The Hump!"
"We are thankful to President Mark Keenum and Director of Athletics Zac Selmon for their trust and confidence in our staff's ability to lead our basketball program," Jans said. "Sheri and I love living in the Starkville community and are building long lasting relationships with Bulldogs everywhere. We want to continue to make our fan base proud of the Maroon and White. The renovated Humphrey Coliseum has already proven to be a great home court advantage because of our dedicated State students and passionate fans. We can't wait to get back inside The Hump in November."
In addition to Jans and the Bulldogs' success this past season, the future of Mississippi State basketball appears to be extremely bright, as they've added five transfer players this offseason and have four commitments for the 2024 class.