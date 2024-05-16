Rhode Island Big Man Commits to Mississippi State Men’s Basketball
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jeremy Foumena is the second addition of the day for Chris Jans. The Bulldogs picked up Riley Kugel and now have another center to add to their portal haul.
State lost two significant post contributors from a season ago, Jimmy Bell and Tolu Smith. They needed to address their lack of size in the portal, and they have with a pair of young players.
The Bulldogs signed Miami center Michael Nwoko, and now, with the addition of Foumena, they will likely platoon the guys. The Ohio native averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a season ago at Rhode Island.
The 6-11 235-pound center appeared in 28 games, all off the bench. Originally from Canada, Foumena has two uncles who played professionally in France and Oklahoma, Indiana, and Georgetown also recruited him out of high school.
The big man will provide depth in the post for the Bulldogs, but Jans will rely more heavily on the guards this season on offense. In his first two seasons in Starkville, scoring in the post was a priority for Jans, and it still is.
However, most of the scoring will come from the backcourt, like Josh Hubbard, Kanye Clary, and Kugel.