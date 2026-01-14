Early momentum slips away as Mississippi State falls to Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State didn’t stumble out of the gate Tuesday night. The Bulldogs actually sprinted.

What followed, though, was a reminder that SEC basketball doesn’t hand out wins for good starts or loud buildings.

State built an early cushion, looked comfortable at home, and even pushed the margin to 14 points in the first half.

For a stretch, the Bulldogs had Alabama uncomfortable, chasing the game and searching for answers.

That didn’t last.

Mississippi State’s offense cooled, its defense softened, and Alabama responded with the kind of run that changes more than a score. The Crimson Tide closed the first half on a 21-5 surge, wiping away nearly everything the Bulldogs had done well and slipping into halftime with a 36-34 lead.

From there, State never fully recovered.

The Bulldogs showed effort and moments of resistance, but the game slowly tilted out of reach as Alabama controlled the tempo and punished defensive lapses. Mississippi State wasn’t overwhelmed — it was worn down.

That distinction won’t matter much in the standings.

Alabama pulled away in the second half and handed Mississippi State a 97-82 loss at Humphrey Coliseum, turning what looked like a promising SEC home opener into a lesson in sustaining focus.

Bulldogs build momentum, then lose control

The first half offered real encouragement for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs were aggressive, active, and confident enough to push Alabama around early. State moved the ball, knocked down shots, and forced Alabama into uncomfortable possessions.

At one point, Mississippi State led by 14, and the building responded accordingly.

Then the offense went quiet.

A 2-of-13 shooting stretch allowed Alabama to flip the script. The Crimson Tide didn’t panic. Instead, they chipped away possession by possession, finishing the half on a 21-5 run that erased State’s advantage and flipped momentum entirely.

By the time the teams reached the locker room, Mississippi State’s early edge was gone, and Alabama had seized control.

The Bulldogs had allowed the door to stay open — and Alabama walked right through it.

Second-half defense proves costly for State

If the end of the first half was damaging, the start of the second was decisive.

Alabama opened the final 20 minutes with a 13-2 run, stretching the lead and forcing Mississippi State into catch-up mode almost immediately. The Bulldogs never truly slowed the Crimson Tide after that.

Alabama scored 61 points in the second half, repeatedly finding open looks and converting them with efficiency. Mississippi State managed to score, but stops were rare, and every small run was answered quickly.

The Bulldogs tried to hang around, but the gap never closed meaningfully.

This wasn’t about one missed assignment or one bad stretch. It was about Alabama consistently capitalizing while Mississippi State struggled to regain control defensively.

Once that happened, the outcome felt increasingly inevitable.

Hubbard leads Bulldogs, but offense can’t compensate

Josh Hubbard carried much of the offensive load for Mississippi State, finishing with 23 points to lead the Bulldogs. He provided scoring when State needed it most and kept the margin respectable for long stretches.

Jayden Epps added 13 points, offering support, but Mississippi State couldn’t generate enough sustained offense to offset the defensive breakdowns.

The Bulldogs weren’t short on effort. They were short on answers.

Alabama’s pace and execution proved too steady, and Mississippi State couldn’t string together the stops needed to flip momentum back in its favor.

By the final minutes, the Bulldogs were chasing a game that had already slipped away.

State turns focus to rivalry matchup

Mississippi State didn’t leave the floor embarrassed, but it did leave with questions.

The Bulldogs showed they can compete early, especially at home. What remains is whether they can maintain that level of play across both halves against SEC opponents who don’t miss opportunities.

State will get a chance to respond quickly, staying home to host Ole Miss next. Rivalry games have a way of resetting narratives — or reinforcing them.

Tuesday night offered both promise and warning.

In this league, leads are fragile, momentum is ruthless, and half-measures rarely survive.

Key takeaways

Mississippi State’s early lead vanished quickly. A 14-point advantage disappeared before halftime.

Second-half defense decided the game. Alabama scored 61 after the break.

Josh Hubbard remained State’s steady scorer. His 23 points kept the Bulldogs competitive.

