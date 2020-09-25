SEC announces start dates for conference basketball games

The Southeastern Conference, on Friday, set its start dates for upcoming league basketball games. While it had already been announced that non-conference play could begin for men's and women's teams on November 25, the SEC revealed Friday it has marked December 29 and 30 as the start date for men's league play, while women's SEC action will start December 31. Here is the full announcement from the SEC:

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 25, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule while the women’s basketball start date will remain Dec. 31, 2020 as previously scheduled, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

The 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men's and women's college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play. Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

NCAA committee recommends waiving requirements for bowl-game eligibility this year

Here's how Mississippi State could upset No. 6 LSU

Mississippi State's Mike Leach discusses past Tiger Stadium experience and more on SEC teleconference

Callin' Baton Rouge: Five questions for an LSU insider from a Mississippi State perspective

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.