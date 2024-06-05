Shakeel Moore Announces Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal on April 3, former Mississippi State men's basketball guard Shakeel Moore announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he'll be joining the Kansas Jayhawks.
Moore started in 22 of his 33 games played this season and in 23.5 minutes per contest, he averaged 7.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent from downtown. Additionally, he collected 1.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.
This isn't the first time Moore has transferred as he came to Starkville, Miss. after spending his freshman year at NC State. His time spent on the Bulldogs' floor had a gradual decline over three seasons as he averaged 28 minutes per game in his sophomore year, 26.3 minutes in his junior year and this season he was playing just 23.5 minutes.
That said, Moore made a big impact with the starters and bench players this season, as he helped the Bulldogs earn a 21-14 regular season record, two SEC Tournament victories and an appearance in the first round of the annual NCAA Tournament.
One likely factor in the decline this season was the emergence of freshman phenom guard Josh Hubbard. Hubbard finished the year averaging 27.7 minutes per game despite only starting in the final 16 games--most of which had Moore changing to a sixth-man role. He's been showered with honors, including landing a spot on the All-SEC Second Team and the conference's All-Freshman Team.
Shortly before Moore entered the transfer portal, Hubbard announced that he was returning for a sophomore with the maroon and white, meaning that a starting role for him and another minute restriction for Moore, who is entering a graduate season, would've been inevitable.
Moore is the fifth transfer portal addition for Kansas head coach Bill Self this offseason, as he joins Alabama small forward Rylan Griffen, Rice point guard Noah Shelby, Wisconsin shooting guard AJ Storr and South Dakota State point guard Zeke Mayo.
Moore joins a "blue blood" school loaded with talent and has high expectations for a Final Four appearance next season despite struggling toward the end of this past one.