Slow Start Costs Mississippi State in Loss to Missouri

Mississippi State couldn’t overcome a sluggish start and costly first-half turnovers, falling to Missouri 81-79 on the road. Here’s one writer’s reaction to each half of play as the Bulldogs rallied late but ultimately came up short.

First Half Reaction

College basketball is full of trends and runs. A big lead is never safe and just because a team starts one way, doesn’t mean it’ll always start that way.

Take Mississippi State. The Bulldogs had built a reputation as a fast-starting team, but came out slower than a snail against Missouri.

The Tigers starting red hot didn’t help, either. They made seven of their first eight field goal attemps and was 6-of-11 on three’s, while scoring 11 points off of four turnovers.

That start gave Missouri a 24-14 lead midway through the first half and then the roles reversed.

The Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run to take their first lead, 26-25, with 8:46 on the clock, and Missouri was 1-for-6 from the field during that run.

Mississippi State wasn’t able to extend its lead and ended up losing it thanks to more turnovers. The Bulldogs would end the half with eight turnovers, which the Tigers scored 16 points off of.

Both team’s shooting even out by halftime, but Missouri held a slight advantage with a 45% shooting percentage compared to Mississippi State’s 41%.

If the Bulldogs want to win back-to-back games since their first two SEC games of the season, they’ll need to limit the turnovers and get their star player, Josh Hubbard going. Hubbard made just one field goal in the first half and no assists.

Epps was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 11 points (4-of-6 FG) and Jamarion Davis-Fleming led in rebounds with five, including two offensive rebounds.

Second Half Reaction

Mississippi State limited its turnovers, Hubbard found his groove, Missouri made just one three-pointer in the second half…and the Bulldogs still lost. Sometimes that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.

The Bulldogs outscored Missouri 44-42 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome its first half struggles. They never held the lead in the second half, but were within three points with 2:22 left to play.

Hubbard made a deep three-pointer with 37 seconds left in the game that made the score 81-76, but Mississippi State wouldn’t score another point until Ja’Borri McHee’s three-pointer at the final buzzer.

Hubbard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, breaking his streak of low-scoring (for him) games in the last two weeks. He was 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arch in the second half. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists.

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Jayden Epps, 23 (9-20 FG, 3-8 3PT)

Rebounds: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 8

Assists: Jayden Epps, 4

Steals: Josh Hubbard, 3

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 3

Next Up

The Bulldogs have the upcoming week off to prepare for No. 15 Arkansas (15-5, X-X SEC) next Saturday. That game will be help at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville at 11 a.m. TV listing hasn’t been finalized, but will either be on ESPN or ESPN2.

