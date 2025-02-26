Social Media Reacts to MSU's Blowout Loss to Alabama
Mississippi State Basketball suffered a devastating 38-point loss to Alabama in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have now lost two straight and given up 170 total points in their last three halves of play.
Mississippi State played a strong opening seven minutes in the first half before the game got out of hand. The Bulldogs' star guard, Josh Hubbard, checked out of the game after his second foul with 13:26 to go in the first half, and the Crimson Tide put the pedal down and never looked back.
Alabama went on a 41-18 run to round out the first half following Hubbard's second foul making the score 53-27 at the break.
The halftime deficit was too much for Mississippi State to come back from and the game ended in an 111-73 Alabama victory.
Hubbard and Keshawn Murphy led the charge for the Bulldogs combining for 39 points going 16-for-33 from the field. Murphy also added 11 rebounds to his stat line giving him a double-double in the loss.
The Crimson Tide was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, shooting 48.9% from three and 52.1% from the field. Chris Youngblood had a game-high 27 points shooting 7-for-11 from three. Mark Sears also contributed a double-double in the win, finishing with 21 points and 10 assists.
Mississippi State social media was in shambles during and following the game. Here are some of the best reactions from the blowout loss.