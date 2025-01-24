South Carolina vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction and Preview
We just did this a few weeks ago, and the results weren't all that great for those who like fun, spirited SEC contests.
Mississippi State wiped the floor with the Gamecocks in an 85-50 wipeout. South Caorlina couldn't shoot - more like it could shoot; it couldn't make - as the Bulldog defense put the clamps down.
Now, the Gamecocks might be far more dangerous. They pushed Florida in a painful 70-69 loss, gave Auburn a run, and things have settled in - if that's possible losing five straight.
Mississippi State has lost three of its last four and needed overtime to get by Ole Miss. The schedule has been brutal - going on the road to deal with Auburn and Tennessee - but with Alabama up next, there's no time for whining.
Mississippi State vs South Carolina: College Basketball Game Preview
Date: Saturday January 25, 2025
Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
Teams: Mississippi State (15-4), Ole Miss (10-9)
Why South Carolina Will Win
South Carolina isn't shooting that horribly again.
The Mississippi State defense had plenty to do with it, but the shots just weren't droppping inside or out. Since then - USC hit just 29% from the field - the offense has been far more productive, the defense has held up okay, and the opponent here is reeling.
Mississippi State is on its third road game in the last 11 days. The shooting has gone flat, the turnovers have kicked in, and not it has to deal with a dangerous defense. However ...
Why Mississippi State Will Win
The South Carolina offense still isn't doing enough.
Turnovers haven't been a massive problem for the Bulldogs overall, but they've been an issue. Now they get a break against a Gamecock D that might be tough, but doesn't take the ball away.
MSU won the turnover margin in the first meeting and owned the boards. The shooting wasn't all that great from the outside, but the attack owned the interior and flew up and down the floor in the blowout.
South Carolina vs Mississippi State Who Will Win?
Here comes the Mississippi State defensive pressure.
It generated 14 turnovers in the first meeting, but it'll come up with more big plays in this. However, South Carolina has the toughness to hang on for a full 40 minutes. It's good on the free-throw line, that D really is playing better, and the Bulldogs will know they were in for a fight when they get on the bus after a too-tight win.
South Carolina vs Mississippi State Prediction
Prediction: Mississippi State 81, South Carolina 76