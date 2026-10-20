The Hump Report: Mississippi State Needs Answers Against Memphis, Not October Conclusions

Mississippi State should want to beat Memphis. It should also understand that an exhibition victory and a complete preseason evaluation are not the same thing.

The Bulldogs host the Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum, following a 77-73 exhibition loss to NC State. The regular season begins Nov. 2 against Tennessee Tech. Friday is therefore a meaningful preparation opportunity, not an addition to the regular-season record.

That distinction should shape the coverage. The game can provide evidence about roles, combinations and execution. It cannot responsibly establish the final ceiling of a roster still learning how its pieces work together. The objective is to identify what Mississippi State can trust as the games begin to count.

The Rotation Needs Responsibilities, Not Just Names

A rebuilt roster creates preseason interest because readers want to know who will play. The more useful question is what each player will be expected to accomplish when he does. A rotation becomes dependable through responsibilities performed, not simply the number of players who appear.

Hubbard supplies a familiar center of attention. Johnson and Bassong have been prominent in Mississippi State’s preseason discussion, including their participation with Jans at SEC Tipoff. Other additions and returning players are competing to establish their places. That personnel picture creates options without automatically establishing continuity.

Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard shoots a three-pointer in the second half against Ole Miss on Saturday. | Mississippi State Athletics

Friday should help clarify how combinations function. Does the offense retain organization through substitutions? Can a lineup defend and finish possessions without depending on the same players to solve every problem? Does a reserve enter with an identifiable purpose, or does his value remain difficult to define?

Those observations should remain distinct from a confirmed depth chart. A player receiving an early opportunity may be under evaluation rather than receiving a permanent promotion. A limited appearance may have context that is not publicly established. The reporting should describe what occurred without inventing the reason.

The strongest early finding would be a set of repeatable contributions. Mississippi State does not need every player to become a primary scorer. It needs enough players who make the whole lineup more dependable through sound decisions, defensive execution and productive involvement.

Memphis Provides a Useful Test of Those Habits

The Tigers arrive with two preseason all-conference selections in Reid and Weeks, along with a roster containing experienced transfers from several programs. Their own combinations remain a developing story. That makes Friday a meeting between two teams trying to establish how individual backgrounds become collective performance.

Mississippi State should not assume that familiarity with Hardaway’s previous teams supplies a complete scouting report. The current Memphis roster must demonstrate its own tendencies. The Bulldogs’ ability to recognize and respond to those tendencies is part of the examination.

Reid’s backcourt experience and Weeks’ scoring production provide clear preparation priorities. Memphis also has guards such as Holloway, Cummings and Thedford, plus several frontcourt options. State will need to maintain its structure when the opponent changes personnel or shifts the source of its offense.

That is a more useful standard than demanding a particular margin of victory. An exhibition can include uneven stretches while still revealing progress. It can also produce a favorable final score that hides recurring weaknesses. The possessions need to explain the result rather than be ignored because of it.

The same applies to Hubbard’s production. A large scoring total would not independently prove that the new offense is more balanced. The question is whether his teammates help create the opportunities and whether the offense remains functional when he is not responsible for initiating everything.

The Best Takeaways Will Survive the Final Score

Mississippi State’s first exhibition result provides a score, but the Memphis game should generate a more developed set of observations. The Bulldogs need evidence of how their personnel performs together, not a collection of conclusions built from one missed shot or one productive stretch.

Turnovers deserve context. A difficult pass made while testing an offensive action is not automatically the same as a repeated failure to recognize a familiar situation. Both may cost a possession, but evaluating the cause helps establish whether the issue is isolated or persistent.

Defensive evaluation requires similar care. A made contested shot does not necessarily establish poor coverage. An opponent missing an open opportunity does not necessarily establish good defense. The quality of the execution matters even when the immediate result points in another direction.

That approach does not excuse mistakes. It makes the criticism more accurate. Readers should understand which problems Mississippi State repeatedly encountered, which adjustments appeared useful and which combinations gave the team its most reliable stretches.

Mississippi State Mascot Bully during the game between the North Alabama Lions and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

The final score will remain part of the story because competition matters, even in October. It should not become the entire story. A win does not certify the rebuild, and a loss does not invalidate it.

The Hump Report’s verdict should therefore be specific. What became clearer about the backcourt? Which players performed identifiable jobs? Did the Bulldogs show a more complete offensive structure and finish enough defensive possessions?

Friday cannot answer every question about Mississippi State’s season. It can supply evidence strong enough to replace some preseason assumptions. That is what the Bulldogs need before Nov. 2—and what readers deserve from the coverage.

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