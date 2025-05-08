Bulldogs' backcourt could be one of the best in SEC next season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State's backcourt is at near completion for the 2025-26 season as Chris Jans' squad awaits the NBA Draft decision of star guard Josh Hubbard.
As a freshman, Hubbard became one of the most electrifying scorers in the SEC and continued to back up the claim this season after averaging 19 points, three assists, two rebounds and one assist per game last season.
His decision to enter the NBA Draft conversation wasn't a surprise given his ability to score despite his smaller frame at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds.
With the draft lottery approaching, he has yet to be found on any draft mocks such as Bleacher Report's NBA analyst Jonathan Wasserman, which could be good news for Mississippi State fans.
The Bulldogs' top signee, 4-star shooting guard King Grace is the cornerstone of the class at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds.
The No. 60 overall prospect brings a dynamic skill set to the Bulldogs averaging nearly 21 points and four rebounds per game for Faith Family Academy squard last season.
His ability to score at each level of the floor should appeal to Bulldogs' fans used to the mentality Hubbard has brought to the team each of the previous two seasons.
To enhance the backcourt if Hubbard does indeed leave school, Georgetown transfer guard Jayden Epps is potentially capable of being a true scorer.
He averaged 16 points, three assists and two rebounds during his time with the Hoyas.
Last season, Epps shot a career-high 34% from three on 154 attempts. As he moved to more of an off-ball role for Georgetown, his turnovers were cut in half which helped him become more of a complete college player capable of catching fire on the offensive end.
He scored a season-high 27 points at Syracuse on 11-of-15 shooting, including a 4-of-6 mark from three.
Even in some of his off nights, he still impacted several games for Georgetown with defense, dishing out assists and attacking the boards.
Epps has a quick first step off the dribble as he enters driving lanes. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he can stay upright and keep his balance as he fights through contact.
Arizona State transfer Amier Ali has an opportunity to flourish in a system predicated on ruthless defense and streaky offense after coming off the bench for the Sun Devils.
The 6-foot-8, 175 pound small forward averaged six points and three rebounds per game including a 33% mark from three on 89 attempts.
UAB transfer Ja'Borri McGhee will provide extra depth in a very talented backcourt after spending last season with the Blazers.
The 6-foot-1, 205 pound point guard averaged 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in his first season at the Division I level after transferring from JUCO following his sophomore year.
McGhee was an efficient shooter from the floor as he made 52% of his attempts, including a 41% mark from three on 71 shots.
Despite his frame, he has the typical toughness of a Jans' guard who can absorb contact with ease while keeping his eyes on the basket where more than half his shot attempts come.
His ability to be a threat scoring allows him to distribute on the offensive end with a 19% assist rate whether he is in halfcourt sets or transition.
Current Mississippi State 2025-26 Roster
Transfers
G Jayden Epps, Senior (Georgetown)
PF Achor Achor, Senior (Kansas State)
C Quincy Ballard, Senior (Wichita State)
PG Ja'Borrie McGhee, Senior (UAB)
SF Amier Ali, Freshman (Arizona State
Returning
Shawn Jones, Senior
Josh Hubbard, Junior*
Gai Chol, Junior
Dellquan Warren, Sophomore
Freshmen
G King Grace
C Tee Bartlett
C Cameren Paul
SF Jamarion Davis-Fleming