Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in divisional games
Five Bulldogs are part of teams still alive in the NFL playoffs, but there's a chance more than one will miss their team's NFL Divisional playoff game.
Darius Slay never reported to the Bills after being picked up off the waiver wire in December. He's guaranteed to not be on the field Saturday against the Broncos.
Seahawks' left tackle Charles Cross was on track to play in his first game in more than a month. He was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, but was downgraded Wednesday to limited participation with a knee injury.
Cross missed Seattle's last three games with a hamstring injury, so the knee injury is new and concerning.
Sunday's pair of games will be better for Mississippi State fans. Denico Autry and the Texans take their NFL-best defense to New England who took advantage of one of the easiest NFL schedules of all-time to get the No. 2 seed.
After that, Emmanuel Forbes and the Rams will face Montez Sweat and the Bears in the final playoff game of the weekend.
Here's when you can see the former Bulldogs in action:
Saturday
No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 1 Denver Broncos | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Darius Slay, CB, Buffalo Bills
Last Week: On reserve/did not report list.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Seattle Seahawks | 7 p.m. | FOX
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Did not play due to injury in a 13-3 win against the 49ers.
Season: 14 GS
Sunday
No. 5 Houston Texans at No. 2 New England Patriots | 2 p.m. | ESPN/ABC
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle, a half-sack, two pass deflections and two QB hits in a 30-6 win against the Steelers.
Season: 9 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 3 PD, 2 blocked field goal.
No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Chicago Bears | 5:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Had six tackles, three solo, in a 34-31 win against the Panthers.
Season: 51 tackles (36 solo), 1 FF, 17 PD, 3 INT
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Had three tackles, one pass deflection and three QB hits in a 31-27 win against the Packers.
Season: 56 tackles, 13 TFLs, 10 sacks, 6 PD
Eliminated Bulldogs
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Had two punts for 100 yards (50 avg.) with a long of 58 and one landed inside the 20 yard line in a 27-24 loss to the Bills.
Season: 62 punts, 2,978 yards, 48.0 avg., long 66, 23 IN20
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
