10 random thoughts after Mississippi State's close loss to Florida
The “what ifs” and “what could’ve been” moments from Mississippi State’s 23-21 loss to Florida will not be in short supply.
This one has to hurt because the Bulldogs were in field goal range for Kyle Ferrie to kick a game-winning field goal, but Blake Shapen threw an interception to seal the defeat.
And there are plenty of other moments to point to as lost opportunities for the Bulldogs to beat Florida and, to be blunt, they should’ve won.
However, at the risk of spoiling the final point below, Mississippi State played well enough for there to still be hope it can win two more games this season and go to a bowl game.
That being said, what follows is a mix of good and bad thoughts after the game from yours truly.
Random Thought #1
It’s going to be hard to argue against a quarterback change that fans on social media I’m certain are already calling for.
In fact, it started happening before halftime and while I haven’t looked postgame, I’m sure it’s only gotten louder. (Post below was from the first half.)
What I would caution everyone is two things:
First, even if we can all point to four specific plays that were mistake by Shapen, football is a team sport and there’s always more blame to go around.
Second, there’s no guarantee true freshman Kamario Taylor or Luke Kromenhook don’t also miss those throws or perform just as well as Shapen in the good moments. (Also, see Random Thought #8.)
That being said, Taylor did burn his redshirt for this season against Florida and should start to be used more if the Bulldogs want to win two more games this season.
Speaking of which…
Random Thought #2
The November 1 game against Arkansas just became a must-win game if the Bulldogs want to go bowling.
Every other game will be against a ranked opponent and with Saturday’s loss, Mississippi State will have to find a way to upset one of Texas, Georgia, Missouri or Ole Miss.
Or upset two of them and reach bowl eligibility that way. It’s not impossible to do that, but the odds are very small of the Bulldogs going to a bowl game without beating Arkansas.
Random Thought #3
We kind of forgot how good Davon Booth was didn’t we?
It’s not his fault. Fluff Bothwell looked great before his injury against Texas A&M and deserved the starting role.
But Booth looked great against Florida, running for 105 yards on 22 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He was a big reason why Mississippi State remained in the game during the offensive drought midgame.
Random Thought #4
Mississippi State fans (and this writer) already considering Kelley Jones one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC.
Everyone else needs to join us.
Jones had another good game against Florida. Many of the big pass plays Florida made came against Bulldog defenders other than Jones.
Early in the game, Jones really flexed his muscles with back-to-back pass breakups against Florida’s Dallas Wilson, who had just two catches in the game.
He also drew an offensive pass interference in the fourth quarter that put the Bulldogs in position to force a punt.
Random Thought #5
Brylan Lanier deserves some kind of weekly SEC honor even in a loss.
The safety had a team-high eight tackles for Mississippi State, a sack, a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup and two interceptions.
His first interception prevented a Florida touchdown in the first half and his second ended the Gators’ final drive of the first half.
His performance was worthy of some recognition beyond this.
Random Thought #6
Did Kyle Ferrie really miss that field goal?
In the moment, it looked like it did. But the one person who had the best view to determine if the ball was too far right said it was.
And, yes, it is hard not to imagine how the rest of the game plays out if Ferrie makes that field goal. As well as the missed opportunity for redemption.
Random Thought #7
Will Whitson, who hasn’t played since week two against Arizona State, still leads the Bulldogs in sacks and tackles for a loss.
Jaray Bledsoe is tied with Whitson with two sacks, but Lanier and Isaac Smith were the only players to record a sack against Florida.
Bledsoe did gain ground in TFLs with one against the Gators and now has 3.5 on the season (Whitson has 4.5).
Random Thought #8
The defense hasn’t just established the fact its improved since last season. It’s poured the cement over the coffin of the 2024 Bulldogs’ defense and built a house on top of it.
The offensive line, the one other area marked as in need of the most improvement after last season, hasn’t done that.
Florida hasn’t been a great pass rushing defense, but it was against the Bulldogs. The Gators began the game with nine sacks on the season and added four more on Saturday.
The Gators also recorded 11 TFLs, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
Mississippi State had Albert Reese IV in the lineup against Florida and it didn’t change the trend of SEC teams recording four or more sacks against the Bulldogs.
And some of y’all want to put a true freshman quarterback behind it on a full-time basis?
Random thought #9
I’m a fan of the quarterback pooch-punt. It worked great for Oklahoma earlier Saturday and for Mississippi State.
Shapen’s punt traveled 43 yards and landed at Florida’s 7-yard line. I like this strategy because teams can save a timeout on those fourth down plays offenses run to get the defense to jump offsides.
Random thought #10
This hasn’t been the most positive article about Mississippi State, but it should be noted that the Bulldogs played well enough against Florida to give hope they can upset one of the four ranked opponents and beat Arkansas.
So, yes, a trip to a bowl game is still very possible.
The journey will just be a little more exciting now.