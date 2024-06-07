2024 Bulldog Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3
Mississippi State will play its third nonconference game before its SEC opener against Florida. While the Bulldogs are hopeful for a 3-0 start to build some momentum, they cannot overlook Toledo, who has been a consistent program in the MAC since 2015.
Toledo head coach Jason Candle arrived in 2015 and has led the Rockets to two MAC titles, two 11-win seasons, and six bowl appearances since then. Here's an early look at Toledo as we continue to preview Mississippi State's opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
A season ago, the Rockets had one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They finished 30th in total offense ahead of notable teams Ohio State and Tennessee.
Their starting quarterback was DeQuan Finn (3,220 total yards and 29 touchdowns), and their starting running back was Peny Boone (1,400 rushing yards.) However, both guys entered the transfer portal and ended up at UCF (Boone) and Baylor (Finn.)
It was disappointing for the Rockets to lose their two stars, but it is something mid-major schools must live with during the transfer portal era. The projected starting quarterback is a former Georgia Tech transfer, Tucker Gleason, who started in the Arizona Bowl and went 14-34 with 184 passing yards and one interception.
Running back Jacquez Stuart is the Rockets' most dynamic playmaker. While the backup, Stuart still played a significant role in the offense, rushing for 574 yards and six touchdowns.
Defense
In 2023, Toledo also had an impressive defense under the defensive coordinator Vince Kehres. However, unlike the offense, the transfer portal did not gut the defensive side of the ball.
While they did lose their leading tackler, Dallas Gant (115), who is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, the Rockets have a solid returning core to build around. Maxen Hook is a returning safety who racked up three interceptions and 69 tackles a season ago.
Linebacker Daniel Bolden, a junior who collected 94 tackles a year ago, will likely increase his numbers. This defense's strength will likely be its pass rushers, as edges Deshawn Holt (4 sacks) and D'Andre Ragin (5 sacks) look to build off an impressive junior season.
Jadarrius Perkins is a transfer cornerback from Florida who will likely find his way into the starting rotation. Perkins played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and was heavily recruited by MSU in 2020.
Schedule
Toledo finished 11-3 in 2023. While the Rockets did lose productive players to the transfer portal, it is nothing new for this program, and they will not use it as an excuse.
Outlook
This is by far the stiffest competition the Bulldogs will face in the nonconference, aside from their road trip to Arizona State. While Toledo did lose some talented players, it is an established program with a good coach.
MSU should get the win over the Rockets due to being superior in talent, but it will be a good test for the Bulldogs ahead of their SEC opener.
The Game
When is the game?
Saturday, September 14th
What time is the game?
6:30 p.m. CT
What channel is the game televised on?
ESPN2 or ESPNU
Where is the game played?
Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
What is the series history between MSU and Toledo?
This is the first matchup between the two programs.