2024 Bulldog Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 9
Mississippi State will host UMASS for its homecoming game and the final nonconference game. The Bulldogs' 2024 schedule is brutal, and the last three games follow the script: traveling to Ole Miss and Tennessee and hosting Missouri.
Thankfully, first-year head coach Jeff Lebby's team will get an easy game before the final stretch to close out the regular season. Here's an early look at UMASS as we continue to preview Mississippi State's opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
The Minutemen offense is a pro-style scheme emphasizing balance, and while their roster is not filled with talent, it has exciting pieces. Starting at quarterback as Taisun Phommachanh returns for his second year at UMASS.
￼
￼ Phommachanh is a former 4-star recruit who started his career at Clemson in 2019. He transferred to Georgia Tech and again did not get much playing time before landing at UMASS.
Last season was the first year the Bridgeport, CT, got extended playing time as he threw for 1,507 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. The running back behind him will be a new face as Houston transfer Brandon Campbell transferred in during the spring.
Campbell started his career at USC before heading to the Lone Star State, where he produced in his first season. During the 2022 season, Campbell rushed for 435 yards and four touchdowns but only saw action in five games in 2023, leading to him entering the portal again.
UMASS added another player who produced in 2022 as Miami receiver Frank Ladson Jr. transferred in. Ladson is a former 4-star recruit who originally signed with Clemson but did not get much playing time.
However, in 2022, he had his breakthrough season, making 27 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. He could not replicate that success in 2023 and decided to find another home.
Sterling Galban (Jacksonville State) was also brought into the fold and, once again, had a nice 2022 season. In 2022, the freshman receiver recorded 28 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns.
However, his production fell off last season, only making 11 grabs for 126 yards and a touchdown.
This group is full of high-level playing experience, but will they all live up to their potential?
Defense
UMASS head coach Don Brown is a defensive guy. He served as the defensive coordinator for Michigan from 2016 to 2020. The Minutemen have a solid core of guys, including a pair of transfers and UMASS veterans.
Lake Ellis (Bryant College) is a transfer cornerback to watch for. Ellis has been productive his whole career and broke out in 2023.
Last season, in his fourth year at Bryant, he made 37 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass deflections. Another transfer to watch is defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben (Georgia Tech).
Reuben has had little productivity at the Power 4 level, but after starting his career at Clemson, the talent is there. His best season was in 2021, when he made 2.5 sacks.
While the production has lacked, perhaps a step down in competition will be good. Gerrell Johnson is a returning linebacker who had an impressive junior season.
In 2023, the 6-3 220-pound linebacker made 51 tackles, a sack, and forced two fumbles. Another returning player who will help out the UMASS defense is safety Tyler Rudolph.
The rising senior made 40 tackles, had a sack, and had an interception. This unit will be key for the Minutemen if they want to have a successful season.
Schedule
UMASS finished 3-9 in 2023. It was Brown's third season at the helm.
They did a nice job of adding talent through the transfer portal, but it is likely not enough to have a winning season.
Outlook
This is the last nonconference game for MSU ahead of its final stretch of conference games. By this time, the Lebby offense should have found its footing and should be able to dominate the Minutemen physically.
The Game
When is the game?
November 2nd, 2024
What time is the game?
3:15
What channel is the game televised on?
TBA
Where is the game played?
Starkville, Miss.
What is the series history?
MSU has a 2-0 advantage in this series.