2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Safeties
STARKVILLE – When Mississippi State sends out its defensive unit for its first series of the season against Eastern Kentucky, there won’t be many familiar faces.
The Bulldogs lost seven of their top eight tacklers, including two (Marcus Banks and Shawn Preston Jr.) competing for roster spots at NFL training camps, from last year’s squad as well as a new defensive coordinator on the sideline. It’s easy to understand why there are so many unknowns about Mississippi State’s defense in 2024.
One thing that is known is safety Corey Ellington is back for his senior season and is one of the best players on the entire team. The Lexington, Miss. native was fourth on the team a year ago with 66 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.
There isn’t any question Ellington will start at one of the two safety positions under new coordinator Coleman Hutzler. It’s not quite as clear who will get the start at the other safety spot.
Senior Jordan Morant, junior Chris Keys and sophomore Issac Smith are the only other safeties on the current roster with game experience playing for MSU. The defense did add a pair of safeties from East Mississippi Community College’s national championship runner up team. Brylan Lanier and Tyler Woodard each had more than 55 tackles for EMCC and could see some playing time at safety for the Bulldogs.
No matter who wins the starting job opposite Ellington, Hutzler and first-year coach Jeff Lebby will have plenty of choices to pick from. MSU has 12 safeties on its roster as it opened its first preseason practice Thursday.
2024 Projected Starters
- Corey Ellington
- Issac Smith
2024 Mississippi State Safeties
Here’s a quick look at all 12 safeties on the Bulldogs’ roster:
Corey Ellington – Senior – 6’3” 200 lbs
One of MSU’s most experienced players, Ellington returns to Starkville for his senior season. He’s played in 31 games for Mississippi State and has 92 career tackles and had a career-best 12 tackles last season against Ole Miss. In 2023, Ellington played in 12 games and started in seven of them, finishing with 66 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He was named to the 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC Third Team.
Jordan Morant – Senior – 6’0” 210 lbs
Morant has been a solid contributor for MSU since arriving in Starkville in 2022 after two seasons at Michigan. He’s played in 25 games for MSU and has recorded 18 tackles in those games. He’s played in every MSU game in the 2023 and 2022 seasons.
Chris Keys Jr. – Junior – 6’0” 190 lbs
Keys is one of the more experienced safeties on the Bulldogs’ roster. He’s played in 26 games, 15 at Indiana, and started twice. Last season for MSU, Keys played in 11 games and finished with 10 tackles including a career-high four tackles against Texas A&M. While at Indiana, Keys played in 10 games in 2022 and made his first career start against then-No.4 Michigan.
Brylan Lanier – Junior – 6’1” 190 lbs
The Tuscaloosa, Ala.-native was the No. 27 overall JUCO prospect and No. 3 cornerback before committing to Mississippi State on the first day of 2024. Lanier, who spent 2022 at Indiana and 2021 at Alabama, helped guide EMCC to the national championship game after recording 60 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and interception. At Indiana, Lanier played in 11 games finished with 11 tackles and one sack.
Hunter Washington – Junior – 5’11” 190 lbs
An injury cut Washington’s 2023 season short after playing in five games, starting four of them. He finished with six tackles. He made his debut for the Bulldogs in the 2022 season after transferring to Starkville from Florida State. He played in nine games in 2022 and had three tackles.
Tyler Woodard – Junior – 6’2” 200 lbs
Woodard joined fellow EMCC teammate Brylan Lanier in coming to Starkville after leading EMCC to a national championship game appearance in 2023. Woodard played two seasons at EMCC, finishing with 76 tackles, two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for a loss, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Kobi Albert – Redshirt Sophomore – 5’11” 180 lbs
Albert transferred to Mississippi State in January 2023, but was redshirted last season in Starkville. Albert to play in 10 games at Kentucky in 2022, recording three tackles and one tackle for a loss. Coming out of Fairfield Prep High School, Albert was a four-star prospect on No. 12 overall prospect in Alabama.
Tanner Johnson – Sophomore – 6’0” 185 lbs
A 2022 graduate of Lehman High School in Katy, Texas, Johnson has yet to make an impact on the field. He was redshirted his freshman season and appeared in just one game a year ago on Nov. 18 against Southern Miss.
Isaac Smith – Sophomore – 6’0” 205 lbs
Smith was rated the No. 5 prospect in Mississippi coming out of Itawamba Agricultural High School and chose not to follow in his father’s footsteps to Ole Miss, instead signing with Mississippi State. He was named MHSAA Class 4A Mr. Football and selected to participate in the Under Armor All-American game after his senior season. A two-way player, Smith had 823 rushing yards, 652 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns while recording 65 tackles, four tackles for a loss, nine interceptions and one forced fumble. He quickly earned playing time as a freshman at MSU last season, playing in 12 games and recording 15 total tackles
Jatavious Johnson – Freshman – 6’2” 190 lbs
At Hooks High School in Hooks, Texas, Johnson was a standout player on both sides of the ball. He ended his high school career with 100 receptions for 1,627 yards and 21 touchdowns while also recording 152 tackles, eight interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Johnson will line up on the defensive side of the ball in Starkville after picking MSU over offers from Colorado State and others.
Cyrus Reyes – Freshman – 6’1” 200 lbs
A three-star recruit by most recruiting services, the Taylor High School two-time captain committed to Mississippi State over offers from Oregon State, Florida Atlantic and others. In his senior season, Reyes had 91 tackles, 60 solo tackles and three interceptions. In his high school career, Reyes had 209 total tackles, 121 solo tackles, five interceptions, five pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Vic Sutton – Redshirt Freshman – 6’3” 215 lbs
Ahead of the upcoming season, Sutton made the switch from quarterback to safety after being redshirted last season. A three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, Sutton picked Mississippi State over Miami, Maryland, Virginia Tech and others. At Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss., Sutton was rated the No. 67 quarterback prospect and No. 30 overall player from the Magnolia State.