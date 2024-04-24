2024 NFL Draft Profile: Mississippi State Wide Receiver Lideatrick Griffin
One of the many bright spots for the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past season was Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin. Either returning kickoffs, returning punts, or exploding for deep balls down the field, Tulu was one of if not the most electrifying players for MSU.
That could be said for most of his time in the maroon and white as he had a breakout season during his final year. He led the Bulldogs in every receiving category which were also career highs for him. He also set the single-season receiving record with 256 yards by a Mississippi State receiver against South Carolina in only seven receptions.
Griffin's highs during the season were some of the best moments in a down year for the Bulldogs. He has the flash of a Tavon Austin at the receiver spot and his returning ability is similar to Devin Hester.
NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: "The draft grade is lower than the flashes on tape, but projecting the ceiling seems a little too risky with his evaluation. Griffin is on the thinner side, but he's a willing run finisher after the catch and as a kick returner. He's a gifted athlete with explosive acceleration and the tools to become a challenging man cover option. Griffin doesn't play with nearly enough focus and will cruise through routes rather than finishing them with tempo. While the tools are there for him to become a more well-rounded receiver, Griffin might not develop into much more than a specialty receiver with kick-return value.
Player Info
Jersey: No. 5
Position: Widereiver/Returner
DOB: January 23, 2001
Hometown: Philadelphia, Miss
Highschool: Philadelphia HS
Recruiting Class: 2020
Did he play in an All-Star Game? Senior Bowl
Accomplishments
- 2020: Played in 9 games with 2 starts (10-61-6.1, TD receiving; 7-261-37.3 KR).
- 2021: Played in 10 games with 6 starts (26-269-10.4 receiving; 14-459-32.8, TD KR).
- 2022: First-team All-SEC Return Specialist. Led the FBS with 32.3 yards per KR (19-613, TD). Played in all 13 games with 6 starts (40-502-12.6, 4 TDs receiving; 3-7-2.3 PR).
- 2023: Led the team with 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards (13.2 per), 4 receiving TDs. Set school record with 256 receiving yards against South Carolina. Played in all 12 games with 10 starts (17-74-4.4, TD rushing; 14-307-21.9 KR).
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 5-10
Weight: 181 pounds
Hands: 9 1/8 inches
Arms: 30 5/8 inches
Wingspan: 72 3/4 inches
40-yard dash: 4.43 Seconds
10-yard split: 1.55
Vertical jump: 35.5 inches
Broad jump: 10-4
What They're Saying
Lideatrick Griffin understands how to get to his designated area with quickness and route pacing. Griffin is a great option on cross-field route patterns. Shallow crossers, deep over, slants, and posts are the routes he thrives on. He does a nice job using jab-step releases and club maneuvers to defeat man coverage. As a slot receiver, Griffin’s game is shaped in the chain-mover mold—half of his receptions went for first downs in 2023.
Griffin has good long/deep speed to stretch the vertical plane and seams from the slot. He can get up on the DB quickly with his ability to shift gears. Griffin’s route stems are a strength of his game. He will stem his routes into the DB before using subtle head fakes, jab steps, etc. to win at the top. His short-area quickness helps create yards after the catch in the short areas of the field.
- The Draft Network Damian Parson
Projection
Day 3: 6th-7th Round
The Last Word
When asked about what kind of impact he will make at the next level:
"I’m going to be a versatile playmaker. I’m extremely speedy and I understand how to utilize speed to my advantage. I’m a team-first player that’s a great guy in the locker room. I also love to be coached. I can’t wait to get better."
This story will be updated as the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer.