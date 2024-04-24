Cowbell Corner

2024 NFL Draft Profile: Mississippi State Wide Receiver Lideatrick Griffin

Cowbell Corner is taking a deep dive into each of the Bulldog's top football prospects who could be selected April 25–27 in Detroit.

Justice Sandle

Nov 18, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Lideatrick / Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

One of the many bright spots for the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past season was Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin. Either returning kickoffs, returning punts, or exploding for deep balls down the field, Tulu was one of if not the most electrifying players for MSU.

That could be said for most of his time in the maroon and white as he had a breakout season during his final year. He led the Bulldogs in every receiving category which were also career highs for him. He also set the single-season receiving record with 256 yards by a Mississippi State receiver against South Carolina in only seven receptions.

Griffin's highs during the season were some of the best moments in a down year for the Bulldogs. He has the flash of a Tavon Austin at the receiver spot and his returning ability is similar to Devin Hester.

NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: "The draft grade is lower than the flashes on tape, but projecting the ceiling seems a little too risky with his evaluation. Griffin is on the thinner side, but he's a willing run finisher after the catch and as a kick returner. He's a gifted athlete with explosive acceleration and the tools to become a challenging man cover option. Griffin doesn't play with nearly enough focus and will cruise through routes rather than finishing them with tempo. While the tools are there for him to become a more well-rounded receiver, Griffin might not develop into much more than a specialty receiver with kick-return value.

Player Info

Jersey: No. 5

Position: Widereiver/Returner

DOB: January 23, 2001

Hometown: Philadelphia, Miss

Highschool: Philadelphia HS

Recruiting Class: 2020

Did he play in an All-Star Game? Senior Bowl

Accomplishments

  • 2020: Played in 9 games with 2 starts (10-61-6.1, TD receiving; 7-261-37.3 KR).
  • 2021: Played in 10 games with 6 starts (26-269-10.4 receiving; 14-459-32.8, TD KR).
  • 2022: First-team All-SEC Return Specialist. Led the FBS with 32.3 yards per KR (19-613, TD). Played in all 13 games with 6 starts (40-502-12.6, 4 TDs receiving; 3-7-2.3 PR).
  • 2023: Led the team with 50 receptions, 658 receiving yards (13.2 per), 4 receiving TDs. Set school record with 256 receiving yards against South Carolina. Played in all 12 games with 10 starts (17-74-4.4, TD rushing; 14-307-21.9 KR).

NFL Combine/Pro Day

Height: 5-10

Weight: 181 pounds

Hands: 9 1/8 inches

Arms: 30 5/8 inches

Wingspan: 72 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.43 Seconds

10-yard split: 1.55

Vertical jump: 35.5 inches

Broad jump: 10-4

What They're Saying

Lideatrick Griffin understands how to get to his designated area with quickness and route pacing. Griffin is a great option on cross-field route patterns. Shallow crossers, deep over, slants, and posts are the routes he thrives on. He does a nice job using jab-step releases and club maneuvers to defeat man coverage. As a slot receiver, Griffin’s game is shaped in the chain-mover mold—half of his receptions went for first downs in 2023.

Griffin has good long/deep speed to stretch the vertical plane and seams from the slot. He can get up on the DB quickly with his ability to shift gears. Griffin’s route stems are a strength of his game. He will stem his routes into the DB before using subtle head fakes, jab steps, etc. to win at the top. His short-area quickness helps create yards after the catch in the short areas of the field.

- The Draft Network Damian Parson

Projection

Day 3: 6th-7th Round

The Last Word

When asked about what kind of impact he will make at the next level:

"I’m going to be a versatile playmaker. I’m extremely speedy and I understand how to utilize speed to my advantage. I’m a team-first player that’s a great guy in the locker room. I also love to be coached. I can’t wait to get better."

Published
