Mississippi State 2025 Football Schedule: Early Predictions for a Stronger Season
The 2025 SEC college football schedule was released, of course a whole slew of SEC fans are grouchy about something, everyone's team got hosed, it's all wrong, and ...
Mississippi State will be in for a much, much better 2025 season. And why?
1) It can't be any worse. No, Mississippi State will not be 2-10 again, it won't be any uglier than that, because ...
2) While 22 players are already in the transfer portal, just wait. The players are coming in, the offense will be steadier, and yeah, the lines will be better - again, not to be basic about this, but they can't and won't be worse. And ....
3) The schedule.
Before 2023 season began it seemed like a relatively sure bet that the Bulldogs would beat Toledo - 41-17 Rockets.
No one had a clue who this Cam Skattebo guy was, and Arizona State was coming off a rough season - in hindsight, losing on the road 30-23 to the eventual College Football Playoff 4 seed wasn't that bad.
And I know no one wants to hear it now, and 2-10 will never be okay, but other than the faceplant against Toledo, losing to Florida, at Texas, at Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, at Tenenssee, Missouri, and at Ole Miss isn't that awful.
Okay, yeah it is, but all ten losses were to bowl teams, three of them were to teams in in the top five of the College Football Playoff bracket, and one was to the 9 seed, and Ole Miss was knocking on the door.
So what's the 2025 schedule and why should things be a bit better?
2025 Mississippi State Football Schedule
Aug. 30 at Southern Miss
Sept. 6 Arizona State
Sept. 13 Alcorn State
Sept. 20 Northern Illinois
Sept. 27 Tennessee
Oct. 4 at Texas A&M
Oct. 11 OPEN DATE
Oct. 18 at Florida
Oct. 25 Texas
Nov. 1 at Arkansas
Nov. 8 Georgia
Nov. 15 at Missouri
Nov. 22 OPEN DATE
Nov. 29 Ole Miss
It's December, we're more than eight moths away from the trip to Hattiesburg, so let's have a little fun and dream big.
- Sure, why not? Mississippi State will start 4-0. Jackson Arnold - we're projecting positive here, people, and no, I have no more insight on this than you do - will look great in the opener against Southern Miss.
Arizona State won't have the same magic in 2025 and won't be able to handle the MSU passing game in an early season shocker, and Alcorn State and Northern Illinois will be wins. Boom. Big turnaround, the Bulldogs are a big story, and then ...
- Yeah, the SEC season is a bear. I'll tame this down a wee bit with a slew of losses to start the SEC campaign, but just when it seems like all hope is loss, Mississippi State will pull off something special with a mega-takeaway game at Arkansas.
- No, the momentum won't continue against Georgia or Missouri, but ... Mississippi State wins a blast of a back-and-forth fight to get bowl eligible, the program is on a positive upswing, and ...
Okay, fine. It will take one massive lift to go from that 2-10 disaster to six wins, but there's plenty of time, plenty of parts in the portal to come in and leave across the SEC world, and yeah, Mississippi State should somehow be able to get close to six wins in the second season under Jeff Lebby.
