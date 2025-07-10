2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Arkansas
Which version of this game will we see in 2025?
Will it be the high-flying, nearly 1,200 yards of combined total offense and 83 total point scored? Or will it be the defensive slugfest like in 2023 when the Bulldogs won 7-3?
Mississippi State fans likely won’t care, they’ll just want to see their team win and the Razorbacks present an opportunity to do that.
The offense still has Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green, but a whole lot of new faces everywhere else. Defensively, the Razorbacks have a good mix of returning players and transfer portal additions. But they’re not on the level as some of the top tier SEC teams.
Here’s a look at the Bulldogs’ ninth opponent of the 2025 season:
Offense
Bobby Petrino’s second stint at Arkansas has started off well and quarterback Taylen Green is a big reason for that. He threw for more than 3,000 yards last season with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also a dangerous runner, picking up 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
However, the cast of playmakers around Green will enter the season as a big question mark. The Razorbacks lost their leading rusher, every starting wide receiver and tight end is gone and most of the offensive line will be new (two returning starters).
Arkansas brought in some transfer portal additions, including former Missouri wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and O’Mega Blake from Charlotte.
Defense
The Razorbacks’ return All-SEC linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. who led the team in tackles last year, as well as tackle Cameron Ball and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. The defense was also fortified by several transfer portal additions, including Julian Neal from Fresno State who was the fourth-best cornerback in the transfer portal. The secondary may be the Razorbacks’ best defensive unit, or at least most experienced. Jaheim Singletary, Selman Bridges, Larry Worth II, Miguel Mitchell, Caleb Wooden, Quentavius Scandrett, Ahkhari Johnson and transfer Shakur Smalls all have playing experience.
Schedule
Arkansas has the fifth-toughest schedule amongst all FBS teams, with only Florida, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Texas having harder schedules. The Razorbacks’ game against Mississippi State comes before their late-season bye week and then back-to-back rivalry games against LSU and Texas. The Bulldogs might get lucky and catch Arkansas looking ahead to those two games.
Outlook
This might be the Bulldogs’ most winnable SEC game this season, but you still won’t find many people picking Mississippi State to win it. The Razorbacks scored 58 points last season and if Green has gotten better, it’s hard not to envision them doing that again.
The Game
Date: Saturday, November 1
Time: Afternoon Window
TV: TBD
Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
The Team
Head Coach: Sam Pittman (30-31, 6th season)
Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Petrino (2nd season)
Defensive Coordinator: Travis Williams (3rd season)
2024 Record: 7-6 overall, 3-5 SEC
2024 Final Rankings: No. 32 scoring offense, No. 44 scoring defense
The School
Location: Fayetteville, Ark.
Founded: 1871
Enrollment: 33,610
Nickname: Razorbacks
Colors: White, Red and Cardinal
Mascot: Tusk
The Program
Series History: Arkansas leads 19-14-1
Last Meeting: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25 (2024)
Last Conference Title: 1989, Southwest Conference
Last Bowl Game: 2024 Liberty Bowl, def. Texas Tech 39-26
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 13: at Ole Miss*
Sept. 20: at Memphis
Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 11: at Tennessee*
Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M*
Oct. 25: vs. Auburn*
Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State*
Nov. 15: at LSU*
Nov. 22: at Texas*
Nov. 29: vs. Missouri*
*Denotes a conference game