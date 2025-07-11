2025 Mississippi State football opponent preview: Georgia
By the time Georgia travels to Mississippi State in the upcoming season it’ll have been 15 years since Mississippi State won a game in the series.
Mississippi State’s last win came in the 2010 season, a 24-12 win at Davis Wade Stadium. Since then, Georgia has won five straight games and the odds are in its favor to make it six straight this season.
Last season, Georgia won the SEC Championship and made the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, but lost to Notre Dame after they had suffered too many injuries. But Georgia has become what Alabama once was (and still is). Great season that sees the best players go to the NFL and has to bring in a top five recruiting class.
It’s the epitome of reloading instead of rebuilding. There will be a lot of new faces on Georgia’s sideline, but the expectations won’t change.
Here’s a look at Mississippi State’s 10th opponent of the 2025 season:
Offense
Carson Beck made the somewhat surprising decision to leave Georgia, not for the NFL but for Miami (and a huge payday). Now, Georgia will turn towards Gunner Stockton as the starting quarterback. Stockton filled in for Beck after Beck suffered an injury. Stockton was 20-32 for 234 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked four times in the 23-10 loss.
Georgia also has to replace its leading rusher from a year ago and it’s top pass catchers. Nate Frazier split carries last season and will likely be called on to be the main running back this year. Dillon Bell is the only returning starter at wide receiver, but tight ends Oscar Delp and Luckie Lawson are back.
The trend continues on the offensive line with Earnest Greene III the only returning starter. It’s not an ideal situation having to replace so many starters, but Georgia has the talent to do it. The question will be can all the new players coalesce to play later into January.
Defense
Again, Georgia’s defense faces the same issues as its offense. Georgia has to replace a bunch of players who are now on NFL teams. Christen Miller is the only returning starter along the defensive line, but Miller is also one of the best in the nation which helps ease the transition.
Georgia will have all new linebackers with last season’s starters all now on NFL rosters. Army transfer Elo Modozie will get a chance to make an impact, as will Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen.
One position that won’t see much change is the team’s cornerbacks, but lost both of its starting safeties to the NFL.
Schedule
This is a possible trap game for Georgia. The week before traveling to Starkville, Georgia faces Florida in its annual rivalry game. The week after playing Mississippi State, Georgia will host Texas. It would be easy for Georgia to see this stretch of three games and pay little attention to the SEC’s other Bulldog team, which could lead to Mississippi State’s first SEC win since 2023.
Outlook
If Mississippi State were to win this game, it’d rival Vanderbilt beating then-No. 1 Alabama last season. That’s how shocking, trap game and all, a Mississippi State win would be. Georgia wasn’t its normal dominant self on the field last season, but its still dominant on the recruiting trail. Mississippi State fans shouldn’t expect a win, but there’s some hope here.
The Game
Date: Saturday, November 8
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: TBD
Location: Davis Wade Stadium
The Team
Head Coach: Kirby Smart (105-19, 10th season)
Offensive Coordinator: Mike Bobo
Defensive Coordinator: Glenn Schumann
2024 Record: 11-3 overall, 6-2 SEC
2024 Final Rankings: No. 38 total offense, No. 23 total defense
Returning Starters: 9 (4 offense, 3 defense, 2 special teams)
The School
Location: Athens, Ga.
Founded: 1785
Enrollment: 41,615
Nickname: Bulldogs
Colors: Arch Black, Bulldog Red and Chapel Bell White
Mascot: Uga
The Program
Series History: Georgia leads 21-6
Last Meeting: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31 (2024)
Last Conference Title: 2024, SEC
Last Bowl Game: 2023 Orange Bowl, def. Florida State 63-3
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Marshall
Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 13: at Tennessee
Sept. 27: vs. Alabama
Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11: at Auburn
Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 1: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 8: at Mississippi State
Nov. 15: vs. Texas
Nov. 22: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech
*Denotes a conference game