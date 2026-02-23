Short Stay Ends Quickly: Bush Hamdan Leaves Mississippi State for Dolphins

Bush Hamdan’s time in Starkville barely had a chance to get started. Just a little over two months after joining Jeff Lebby’s staff at Mississippi State, he’s already on the move again. This time to the NFL.

Hamdan was officially hired as the Miami Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach last week, ending a short stint at Mississippi State that began December 10. He came in as associate head coach for offense and wide receivers coach, replacing Chad Bumphis, who left for Utah. Now the Bulldogs are back in the market for another receivers coach with spring practice right around the corner.

"My family and I are thrilled to be joining Mississippi State,” Hamdan said in a university press release announcing his hiring. “This is a place that values hard work, toughness and people, and I'm excited to build strong relationships with our players. I believe deeply in Coach Lebby's offensive philosophy and the direction he's set for this program, and I'm ready to contribute to that and get right to work."

The timing wasn’t ideal and the move wasn’t entirely predictable either.

Miami’s search dragged longer than expected after Nathaniel Hackett initially accepted the job, then backed out to become Arizona’s offensive coordinator. The Dolphins reportedly tried to interview Detroit assistant Bruce Gradkowski next, but the Lions blocked the request. That opened the door for Hamdan, who has both college and NFL experience and spent the last two seasons calling plays at Kentucky.

"We're excited to welcome Bush and his family to Mississippi State,” Lebby said in the same press release that announced Hamdan’s hiring. “He is a veteran coach and elite offensive mind with nearly two decades of experience across the SEC, Power 4 and the NFL. He's proven he can teach, connect and help players improve at every level. He has worked with quarterbacks and wideouts in some of the best leagues in football, and that experience will be a real strength for us offensively. He will be a great resource for our staff and our players."

Mississippi State does have an internal option if Lebby wants to keep things simple. Desmond Lindsey, hired in late December as assistant wide receivers coach, has experience at UTEP and Southern Miss and could be promoted if the staff prefers continuity.

Whoever steps into the role will inherit a group with plenty to work with. Brenen Thompson is gone after a record‑setting season, but Anthony Evans III and Ayden Williams return as the top two receivers. The Bulldogs also added transfers Marquis Johnson (Missouri) and Zion Ragins (Oklahoma), and young players like Sanfrisco Magee and Ricky Johnson give the room some upside.

Hamdan’s departure wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card for February, but Mississippi State now has to adjust quickly.

Spring ball is coming, and the receivers room won’t coach itself.

