2026 offensive lineman believes in direction of Bulldogs under Lebby
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Bauxite 4-star offensive lineman Evan Goodwin will soon make his long awaited college decision between Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Missouri.
The 6-foot-7, 320 pound offensive tackle recently transferred to Bauxite after playing last season for Pulaski Academy, a private 6A school in Little Rock.
He is the No. 200 overall prospect in the class of 2026, No. 16 among tackles and No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247sports recruiting rankings.
First-year Mississippi State offensive line coach Phil Loadholt recently paid a visit to Bauxite this past week to check in with Goodwin.
The two have built a great relationship so far and the rising senior is a believer in the direction of the Bulldogs' front.
"I have a great relationship with Coach Loadholt," Goodwin tells Dawgs on SI. "We have a lot of the same hobbies and he's also been where I want to go in the league."
Loadholt started his career at the junior college ranks at Garden City before playing his final two seasons at Oklahoma from 2007-2008.
He went on to become a second round selection by the Minnesota vikings during the 2009 NFL Draft, playing seven years in the league.
Goodwin has been blown away by the kindness and hospitality in Starkville and is one of the reasons the Bulldogs' program standouts to him in his recruitment.
"Mississippi State, for me, is about the town, people, school and then football," Goodwin said. "I just like being in Starkville and being around everyone."
Similar to others recruits, Goodwin is a believer in the current direction of the Bulldogs' program under second-year coach Jeff Lebby despite its 2-10 record last fall.
"What is interesting about Mississippi State is the coaches and where the program is going," Goodwin said. "They will be near the top of the SEC."
College isn't all about football either for Goodwin. He's adamant each program he is considering have two post-playing career opportunities.
"Each program in my top four has different things about them that standout," Goodwin said. "Education and career opportunities along with football."