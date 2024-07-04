2026 Quarterback Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Michael Johnson has committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs and is now the fourth commit in the 2026 class. First-year MSU head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff have been doing well on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class this summer, but the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has now added four players to next year's class.
Lebby is synonymous for his up-tempo offense and his ability to coach the quarterback position. All of his successful quarterbacks have one common attribute: their ability to make plays with their feet, and Johnson fits that bill perfectly.
The Hampton, GA. native holds numerous offers, including from Cincinnati, UCF, Troy, and West Virginia. Johnson is rated a 3-star prospect on Rivals and ON3.
At 6-1 175 pounds, the quarterback still has room to grow as he heads into his junior year. However, he already possesses excellent elusiveness and speed, and, most importantly, he can deliver accurate passes while on the run.
Johnson also runs a modern offense at Dutchtown High School, showcasing his ability and preparing him for the next level. Lebby clearly wants athletic quarterbacks, and his 2026 commit fills every box needed to run his offense successfully.