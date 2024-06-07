2026 Wide Receiver Kenny Darby Commits to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss.— First-year Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is laying the ground for the 2025 recruiting class, which will be his first complete recruiting cycle as a head coach. However, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator added his first commitment to the 2026 class.
Kenny Darby committed to the Bulldogs after receiving an offer on June 1st after he went through camp drills. Speed is what jumps off the screen when watching the film on the 6-0 170-pound wide receiver, and he ran an 11.35 100-meter spring as a sophomore in track and field, according to 247 Sports.
The Bossier City, LA native racked up 35 catches, 561 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns last season for Airline High School. Darby chose Mississippi State over offers from Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Texas Southern, Tulsa, and USF.
Darby is initially ranked a 3-star recruit by 247 sports. Mississippi State wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis has made quite a name for himself due to his recruiting prowess, as MSU signed four-star receivers in the 2024 class.
The former Utah coach also played for MSU from 2009-2012 and was a good player in his own right, as he holds the career record for receiving touchdowns with 24. The fact that Bumphis extended him an offer after watching him camp speaks volumes.