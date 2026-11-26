Maurice Phillips is a beast. The Class of 2028 tight end – at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds – has covetable size and strength that college coaches want. The Sylvan Hills High School (Ark.) tight end is drawing much-deserved attention from college coaches around the country, including Mississippi State.

Phillips picked up an offer from the Bulldogs and visited the campus last week after picking up the offer on Nov. 5.

“Looking back at it, I would say a day before (the offer) my coach told me that Mississippi State was going to be calling tomorrow and the coach was (assistant general manager) Coach (Courtney) Williams,” he said. “I’ve been talking to him beforehand for about three months and didn’t know he was coming down here.

"My reaction was shocking because all the hard work paid off and it was going to be the first of many.”

Turn on the tape and what you see is what you get for Williams: he is a very ‘complete’ prospect, a great pass-catcher with good ball skills who can high point the ball. He is also a very physical and tough run blocker who hits like a linebacker. He can latch onto defenders and take them for a ride to the sideline, and flashes a relentless motor and very high effort.

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“I’m talking to the tight ends Coach (Jon Cooper) and Coach (Cortney) Williams,” he added. “I really liked Coach Williams vibe when I saw him. It felt like we had a connection on the first meeting, but I’m going to see Coach cooper this weekend on a visit.”

The Bulldogs were Phillips’ first offer, a surprise given his size, length, frame and speed combination. Strangely, no team has offered him, but he expects that to change during the upcoming winter contact period as well as the spring during official visits.

For Mississippi State to stand out, in Phillips’ eyes, the staff needs to keep developing a strong relationship with him to lock down his services in the southeast. Arkansas, while they haven’t offered yet, is trying to keep the big man home.

“When I think of Mississippi State, I think of the cowbells and the culture of everything and I just feel like it could be an option down in the future,” Phillips said, adding that he plans to visit Cincinnati, Kansas, and Virginia Tech. “There’s a lot of schools I’m in contact with and it isn’t going to stop here.”

Phillips is not yet ranked by either Rivals or 247Sports.

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