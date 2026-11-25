Mississippi State offered one of the fastest-rising in-state players in Class of 2029 wide receiver Ahmad “MJ” Summers, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout from Forest High School (Miss.). With excellent size, strength, and tremendous measurables, an offer for the sophomore was a no-brainer for the staff.

And it’s an offer that Summers is excited to have.

“I learned about my state offer from my head football coach after visiting State,” said Summers, who primarily aligns in the slot but likely projects to outside receiver at the next level.

“He texted me (assistant wide receivers) Coach (Desmond) Lindsey’s number and after a well-talked conversation with him I was offered. I was excited to receive the opportunity. Coach Lindsey is mainly the one I’m connecting with right now. He’s a great guy and I love him.”

Mississippi State was Summers’ third offer as of Oct. 4, with his first coming from Ole Miss and his second opportunity coming from Southern Missisisppi. Since his offer from the Bulldogs, he has also picked up opportunities from Tulane and LSU last month.

“To me when I hear the name (of Mississippi State), I think of a team full of guys who come from nothing and want to go get it, make something out of themselves,” he said. “Growing up, I loved the school, and I still have a soft spot for them now.”

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Summers’ recruiting will undoubtedly take off during the winter contact period, but he’s not letting the hype get to his head. He is 100 percent focused on being a better player and making his raw skills translate to success on the field.

He is opting to take a one-day-at-a-time approach with his recruiting, getting to know as many college coaches as possible, while also maximizing his contributions to his high school team at Forest.

“This offseason I’m going to continue putting in work,” Summers said. “No visits scheduled as of now, just work, work, work, and building better and stronger chemistry with the players around me. With early commitments happening, I see myself making a pledge my senior year.

"I want to be able to get the full benefits of high school recruiting and be able to have multiple opportunities to choose from. But truthfully, it’s really going to come down to my relationship with the school.”

Summers, who is listed as an athlete by the major recruiting websites, is not ranked or rated by either 247Sports or Rivals.

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