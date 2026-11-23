Receiving an offer from Mississippi State was a big deal for Class of 2028 recruit Nikolay Petrushev.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound left tackle from East Lake High School (Fla.) has really seen his recruitment pick up lately with offers from Texas A&M and North Carolina State, but the Bulldogs are right into the mix for his services as the top offensive lineman will likely see his recruiting explode over the upcoming winter contact period.

Mississippi State was among the first teams to reach out before his junior season, which left an impression on Petrushev.

“Receiving the offer from Mississippi State was a really exciting moment for me,” Petrushev said. “It’s always special when a program at that level believes in you and sees potential in what you can bring to their team. I was definitely grateful for the opportunity and excited to build a relationship with the coaching staff.”

College coaches are likely to find his height, size and frame to be very appealing factors, which will lead to an intense battle for his services. Assistant general manager Courtney Williams has closely connected with Petrushev, who is still getting to know the staff better.

“I really appreciate the effort they’ve made to get to know me, not just as a football player but as a person,” Petrushev said. “It’s been great getting to build those relationships, and I’m excited to continue learning more about the coaching staff and the program.

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"When I think of Mississippi State, I think of a program with a strong football tradition, a passionate fan base, and a competitive environment. I think of a place where players are expected to work hard, compete, and represent the program with pride. Those are qualities I really respect.”

He added that he is not “putting a specific timeline on my decision” when it comes to his verbal commitment, but is preferring to take the process one day at a time. Right now, he is gearing up on becoming the best possible player he can be ahead of summer college camps, as well as his all-important senior year.

“I’m working to get stronger, improve my technique, and keep developing my quickness and footwork,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to getting out to different campuses, meeting more coaches, and learning more about the programs recruiting me.

"I want to take my time, build relationships with the coaching staffs, and make sure I find the right fit for me both on and off the field. I’m excited about the opportunities I have, and I want to make the best decision for my future.”

He is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, which has him tabbed at No. 231 nationally, the No. 22 player at his position and No. 26 prospect in the state of Florida.

247Sports has him rated as a three-star and ranked as the No. 351-ranked player, the No. 47 offensive tackle and No. 73 player from the Sunshine State.

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