40 in 40: Bulldogs need their defensive playmaker to make more plays in 2025

Zakari Tillman led Mississippi State in sacks last season, but was a disruptive force all over the field. The Bulldogs will need him to continue that.

Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Zakari Tillman (16) reacts with teammates after an interception against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
This is the seventh in a series counting down the 40 most important coaches, players, staff, administrators, etc. to the Mississippi State football program’s success in 2025.

There are 33 days left until Mississippi State faces Southern Miss in the season-opening game in Hattiesburg, Miss. and there’s only three days left until the Bulldogs hold their first summer camp practices.

So, there’s still some time left in talking season but the excitement of a new college football season can be felt. Wait, that may just be the hot summer days.

We’re continuing our series of the 40 most important players and coaches for Mississippi State this season with a look at last year’s sacks leader, Zakari Tillman.

Who is Zakari Tillman?

Tillman is entering his junior season after two seasons at Mississippi State. He’s a Mississippi native, having played high school football at Florence High School and Mississippi State was the only SEC to offer him a scholarship. He was three-star recruit by 247Sports and On3 and was the No. 22 overall prospect in the state. He played in 11 games as a true freshman with Zach Arnett as the head coach and ended the season with five tackles.

What happened in 2024?

Tillman played in all 12 games and had one start. He recorded 30 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and one blocked field goal. He was the only Bulldogs to have more than one sack in a game and accounted for a third of all the sacks made by Mississippi State defenders.

Why is he important in 2025?

Go back and reread the stat line from 2024. Tillman did it all, despite not getting as much playtime as others. He’s a playmaker, which is what Mississippi State’s defense needs. Tillman led the Bulldogs in sacks and nobody will be surprised if he does it again.

Mississippi State brought in a couple linebackers from the transfer portal, Jalen Smith and Malick Sylla, and also have Nic Mitchell returning. But Tillman has an “it” factor that when he’s on the field, he finds the ball and good things happen then.

