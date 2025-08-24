40 in 40: Why a baseball standout turned football weapon is important in 2025
For all the faults and struggles of the 2024 Mississippi State football season, there was one area the Bulldogs weren’t bad at.
Punting.
Now, you might be saying, “well of course the Bulldogs were good because the offense was so bad they had to punt all the time.”
That would be true if it were accurate, but its not. In fact, Mississippi State punted the ball just 44 times last season, which was the ninth-fewest in the nation. Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Indiana and Note Dame all had more punts than the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State also ranked 14th in net punting in the country last season with a 41.8 net punt yards average and there no punts returned for touchdowns.
Last year’s punter, Nick Barr-Mira, had 14 punts travel 50 or more yards (long of 60 yards), no touchbacks and landed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.
For a team that was 2-10, being really good at something, even if its punting, is worth of some recognition.
Unfortunately, Barr-Mira is no longer in Starkville. But for those who live in Starkville will be familiar with who will be replacing him this upcoming season.
Who is Ethan Pulliam?
Pulliam is from Starkville and played at Starkville High School where he was a two-sport start. He was a five-star punter rated as the No. 1 punter in Mississippi and No. 9 in the nation. He was also a member of Starkville’s 2022 6A state championship team.
He also excelled at baseball, earning Crossroads Baseball All-Star Team selection, NEMCABB All-Star Baseball Team selection, Starkville Daily Baseball Player of the Year, MVP of the Crossroads Baseball All-Star Game and MVP of the NEMCABB All-Star Baseball Game.
Pulliam signed with Mississippi State to play both football and baseball and played two seasons with the Bulldog baseball team before deciding to focus fully on football.
What happened in 2024?
Pulliam was redshirted last season, but made the decision this past spring to focus solely on football, specifically punting the ball.
Why will he be important in 2025?
Nobody wants to send a punter into a game because it means the offense has failed and you’re choosing to give the other team possession.
But when a punter does go into a game, you want them to do well. Whether that means a long, booming punt that flips field position or a coffin corner-style punt that puts the offense’s back against its own end zone, a punt can have a huge impact on a game.
Additionally, Pulliam is a hometown star and, as far as recruiting goes, Mississippi State should be keeping Starkville natives in Starkville. Pulliam having a successful season and career will help with that.