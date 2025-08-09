40 in 40: Why a healthy Kalvin Dinkins will be important for Mississippi State
After Mississippi State’s 2024 season ended with just two wins, we knew there would be significant changes across the entire roster.
The two units that had the biggest changes were in the trenches. Both the offensive and defensive lines brought in a bunch of new players. The defensive line alone brought in seven players from the transfer portal. Some of them will see the field, but the returning Bulldogs also have experience and talent to compete for playing time.
One of those returning players is Kalvin Dinkins who has the size and strength to be a starting SEC defensive lineman. He’s also shown flashes of talent, too, but those flashes have been short-lived because of injuries.
Here’s a look at Dinkins and why he’ll be important in 2025.
Who is Kalvin Dinkins?
Dinkins is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive lineman from Lake, Miss. where he was a three-star prospect and a top 20 player in the state. He also was a powerlifter and finished second in his weight class at the state championships.
Dinkins committed to Mississippi Sate and arrived on campus in 2022 where he didn’t see any in-game action and earned redshirt. The following year he played in the season-opening game against Southeastern Louisiana and recorded three tackles in his collegiate debut. But he’d miss the final 11 games after suffering a season-ending injury.
What happened in 2024?
History doesn’t normally repeat itself, but it did for Dinkins. He played in the season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky and recorded his first collegiate sack along with three tackles.
But then he suffered an injury and missed the final 11 games of the season.
Why will he be important in 2025?
Dinkins would’ve been an important Bulldog in 2024 if he hadn’t gotten hurt. As has been stated more than once, Mississippi State was under-sized against most opposing offensive lines. Dinkins’ injury was a major reason why as he was one a few bigger defensive line on last year’s roster.
But Dinkins is healthy and a full participant in preseason practices. He was at the front of the defensive line during positional drills Friday during the open portion of practice.
The Bulldogs did bring in bigger bodies during the offseason, so if history decides to be cruel and repeat itself again with Dinkins, then his loss won’t be as painful.
If he remains healthy, though, expect Dinkins to make the most of his chances this season. He’s already doing so in practices. Sophomore offensive lineman Luke Work listed Dinkins as one of the two main competitors he’s faced in practices.
“KJ’s pretty good. Dinks is pretty good,” Work said Friday. “A bunch of good guys up through there.”
The best defensive lines have great players who aren’t starters, too. They rotate players in-and-out so they can stay fresher. Dinkins will be a part of that rotation, which will be an important component of the Bulldogs’ defensive improvements.