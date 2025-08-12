40 in 40: Why Jordan Mosley's experience at Mississippi State makes him important
Mississippi State will take the field August 30 against Southern Miss with 60 new players on its roster that were added since last season.
Some of those additions were necessitated by a need to improve the talent depth at specific position (ex: the defensive line). Other additions were made necessary by the departure of players last season and the position that suffered the most under that category was the wide receiver room.
Two of the Bulldogs’ best offensive players in 2024 left Mississippi State via the transfer portal. Now, Kevin Coleman Jr. is at Missouri and Mario Craver is at Texas A&M.
The fact both of those schools will be facing Mississippi State isn’t likely to be ignored by the current Bulldogs who would like to show their former teammates they’ve made a mistake. And the most motivated Bulldog may end up being Jordan Mosley.
Who is Jordan Mosley?
A native of Mobile, Ala., Mosley was a four-star prospect and a top 40-rated wide receiver in his recruiting class out of McGill Toolen High School. He signed with Northwestern after being named a Sports Illustrated All-American. He was the highest-rated receiver Northwestern had ever signed.
Mosley saw action in three games as a freshman in 2021 at Northwestern and earned a red shirt. He entered the transfer portal and was able to enroll at Mississippi State to be a participant in in the 2022 spring practices. He played in three games in 2022 and recorded two catches for 43 yards against Arkansas.
After the passing of Mike Leach, the Bulldogs’ offense became more run-oriented. Mosley still played in all 12 games and made one start against Southeastern Louisiana. He would make his first receiving touchdown against Western Michigan, but had just three receptions for 45 yards on the season.
After the 2023 season, Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby, known for fast-paced, high-flying offenses that would better fit Mosley’s skill set.
What happened in 2024?
Mosely cracked the starting lineup in seven of Mississippi State’s 12 games last season and ended with 23 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns. His speed and abilities helped give the Bulldogs a dangerous trio of receivers (Kevin Coleman Jr. and Mario Craver). However, the struggles and issues the entire program faced were too much to overcome.
Mosley then saw both Coleman and Craver leave Starkville via the transfer portal and will get to see them again this season (Missouri and Texas A&M respectively).
Why will he be important in 2025?
Of the wide receivers on Mississippi State’s roster, Mosley has the most experience playing for the Bulldogs. That means he’s had more time to develop a chemistry with quarterback Blake Shapen than anyone else (except maybe Seydou Traore or Davon Booth or some offensive line, but you get the point).
We (the media) haven’t spoken to Mosley yet, but you have to imagine he’ll be motivated this season to show some former teammates the errors of their ways.