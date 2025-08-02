40 in 40: Why Seydou Traore will be important for Mississippi State in 2025

Cowbell Corner

The athletic tight end is continuing the tradition of talented players in other sports making the transition to football successfully.

Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) knocks a pass away from Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe.
It takes a special kind of athlete to play tight end.

You have to be big and strong enough to block defensive linemen who can weigh up to 300-pounds and be quick enough to run routes and catch passes.

A lot of times tight ends come from other sports, like basketball. Two of the best tight ends of all-time, Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates, were basketball players before becoming NFL Hall of Famers.

Add soccer goalie to the list of former athletes who can excel at the tight end position. That’s where Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore got his start in sports.

Traore played soccer before deciding to try his hand at football. It’s been a long journey for Traore to get to this point, but he’ll certainly be an important player for Mississippi State this season.

Who is Seydou Traore?

Some of the best tight ends got their start in another sport (for example, Antonio Gates played basketball before becoming one of the best tight ends of all-time) and Traore continues that trend. He was a standout goalie in London before coming to the United States to pursue a Division I scholarship. He played one season of 11-man American football at Clearwater Academy International where he caught 26 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

Memphis Tigers defensive back Ladarian Paulk (23) and Memphis Tigers linebacker Davian Mayo (14).
He began his collegiate career at Arkansas State and played in 22 games over two seasons. He missed the 2023 season due to NCAA transfer rules after deciding to transfer to Mississippi State (from Colorado) just before the 2023 season.

What happened in 2024?

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (18) leaps and hurdles over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back.
Traore quickly made an impact in his debut game with Mississippi State when he recovered three fumbles against Eastern Kentucky. He caught his first pass as a Bulldog the following week against Arizona State, the same game that featured Traore leap-frogging over a defender. He ended the season with 34 catches for 361 yards and one touchdown.

Why will he be important in 2025?

Confession time. I was holding off on this one because Mississippi State brought in two tight ends after spring practices, which could’ve been seen as a sign that Traore wasn’t a fit for what Mississippi State wants to do. Traore is slimmer than Max Reese and Sam West, the two spring transfer signees, and those additions are aligned with the offensive line additions.

But then I read a quote like this and am reminded players can be important for reasons other than what they do on a football field.

“He's done a great job of always pushing himself, and I've really challenged him to be able to take something from other guys,” tight ends coach and run game coordinator Jon Cooper said. “Whether it's Max, whether it's Sam, whether it's an 18-year-old freshman Skipworth that's coming — they might know one little thing that could help his game. But he's done a great job of changing his body. He's been a great leader for this team and I'm really excited about the year he's going to have.”

The leadership quality cannot be overlooked, especially with how much roster turnover teams experience each season. Plus, Traore will likely be feature more in the passing game than some of the other new tight ends.

And, hopefully, he leapfrog some more defenders.

