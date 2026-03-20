A Different Pace: Bulldogs Target Taking His Time with Decision

Some recruitments move fast. Some feel like a race to beat the next offer.

And then there are the ones like Jaiwon Williams’ process, where a talented player is in no rush and wants to actually think through what comes next.

Mississippi State is very much in that picture, but Williams is taking the long view.

The Mendenhall safety is a 6‑foot‑2, 185‑pound prospect with the kind of range and tackling ability that gets a staff’s attention early. Mississippi State offered him last season (the Bulldogs were actually the first college scholarship offer he received), and the communication hasn’t slowed.

“Since the season ended, I have been pushing and working hard with my teammates,” Williams said to Gene's Page. “We are all trying to get everybody on the same page. In order for us to have some success next season, we are all going to have to have some good chemistry. It is my senior season, so I am looking forward to being one of the main leaders on the team.”

His name started circulating more after a strong 2025 season, and he’s been on the road for unofficial visits since then. It’s not hard to see why schools view him as a real prospect.

“Tulane, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Michigan are some other schools who have been showing me some love,” Williams said. “Tulane, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State want me to come up for the spring and check out one of their practices. I have not got all of those dates locked in yet. I am looking forward to going on these visits and building some relationships with their coaches.”

And here’s where the pace of his recruitment stands out.

After a great conversation with @CoachMattBarnes I am blessed to receive my first offer🙏🏾#AGTG pic.twitter.com/BWTjoxJtfM — Jaiwon Williams (@Jaiwon_2027) April 19, 2025

Williams isn’t close to a decision. He’s not pretending otherwise. He’s not rushing because other players are committing early or because the calendar says it’s time.

“Right now, my eyes are still open,” said Williams. “I have not made a decision of who I want to commit to yet. This is not an easy process. I am looking to make the right decision for me. I want to make sure that I am making the best decision for my future.”

Some recruitments are loud. Some are quick. Williams’ is neither.

Mississippi State is in a good spot, but he’s going to take the slow road and figure out what fits. And honestly, that’s not a bad way to handle it.