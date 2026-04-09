Mississippi State Still in the Fight for Top In-State Target Despite SEC Competition

Mitchell Turner has spent the spring doing exactly what a national recruit should do — taking his time, seeing the right programs, and figuring out who actually fits him.

And as the picture starts to sharpen, one thing is clear: Mississippi State isn’t sitting at the top of his list, but the Bulldogs are still very much in the race.

That alone makes this a recruitment worth watching in Starkville.

Turner is a four‑star defensive lineman from Louisville, one of the most talented players in Mississippi for 2027, and the kind of in‑state prospect Mississippi State simply can’t afford to ignore. They haven’t.

Turner has been busy. He’s hit all the heavyweights over the last month (Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas). And he’s been honest about what he’s learning along the way.

“I’ve been getting out and seeing a lot of schools,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Just trying to learn as much as I can before I make a decision.”

Right now, Alabama has the edge.

“Alabama is the top school on my list right now,” Turner said. “They believed in me early when other schools didn’t. That meant a lot to me.”

Ole Miss and Texas are right there behind the Tide, each offering something different. Familiarity in Oxford, development and pedigree in Austin. LSU is also firmly in the mix after a strong first visit.

And then there’s Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs aren’t leading, but they’re not fading either. Turner made it clear that the staff has been consistent and aggressive.

Top DL in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings💪



Read: https://t.co/bw4umfgpwY pic.twitter.com/NTxeiKGDuS — Rivals (@Rivals) February 24, 2026

“They’re recruiting me hard,” he said. “Coach Lebby is trying to build the program back and get the culture right.”

That matters. Mississippi State is still working from behind, but the door is open and the official visit gives them a real chance to do something about it.

Turner will be in Starkville on June 19‑21, the final stop on his official visit tour. That timing alone gives the Bulldogs an opportunity to make a lasting impression.

For an in‑state program trying to rebuild momentum under a new staff, this is the kind of recruitment that can signal where things are headed.

Turner isn’t committing tomorrow. He wants to take all five officials. He wants to feel the relationships. He wants to trust the people he’s playing for.

“I’m a big relationships guy,” he said. “That’s going to be the main thing for me. I want to go somewhere I trust the coaches and feel comfortable.”

Mississippi State still has work to do. No one in Starkville would deny that.

But they’re in the fight, and with an in‑state talent like Turner, that’s the first step.

The next one comes in June, when the Bulldogs get their shot to close the gap.

If they’re going to make a move, that’s the weekend to do it.