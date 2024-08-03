A Mississippi Native is Back Home After a Brief Hiatus
STARKVILLE, Miss. — During the 2022 football recruiting cycle, Mississippi State heavily pursued Mississippi linebacker Stone Blanton. The former Madison Ridgeland Academy Patriot was a consensus 4-star recruit and was also committed to Chris Lemonis to play baseball at Mississippi State.
However, it was clear that the Jackson, Miss. native was going to focus on his career on the gridiron rather than the diamond. Blanton grew up an MSU fan, but in-state rival Ole Miss was also heavily involved in his recruiting. Despite heavy pressure to stay inside his home state, the 6-2 230-pounder shocked everyone on signing day when he inked with South Carolina.
Blanton seemed destined to be a Bulldog but became a Gamecock and had a productive pair of seasons. In his freshman season in Columbia, he saw action in 12 of the 13 games and racked up seven tackles and a tackle and a half for loss.
Coming into his sophomore season under South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, Blanton was selected as a team captain, and his production increased. He started all 12 games for South Carolina and finished the season with 52 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pick-six against Jacksonville State.
Despite a career year in his second season in Columbia and a bright future ahead, Blanton entered the transfer portal. The decision was swift, as he was returning to Mississippi State, a place where he spent a lot of time as a kid.
"I feel like it was a perfect fit when I got here," Blanton said. "Just being able to walk in that stadium and look up, and you know this is the place I have been growing up."
Blanton walked into a Mississippi State defense that was replacing a ton of veteran production, especially in the linebacker room. Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons as the top two tacklers in the SEC, and even across the conference, Blanton took notice.
He is penciled in to replace some of their production, but instead of stacking stats for himself, he wants to focus on the entire unit.
"Those guys were insane," Blanton said. Last year when I was playing, I would watch them just to see how they were doing it. We just have to do our job for the defense."
With the MSU defense's inexperience, Blanton has also been thrust into a leadership position despite being young himself. However, he approaches leading the team with much energy and appreciation.
"I get pretty loud and rowdy and try to have fun with it. It's a blessing to be here, so I want to have fun," Blanton said. I am always kind of fired up, and I like to show that with energy and passion."
An MSU veteran in the linebacker room is Canton, Miss. native John Lewis. Blanton and Lewis were familiar due to their close proximity during high school, and both guys are expected to be leaders this season.
However, Blanton admitted that Lewis led differently than him, and the latter confirmed the newcomer's energy.
"Stone is loud every day," Lewis said. If I need someone to pick me up, it's going to be Stone."
A positive sign for the MSU defense is that first-year coordinator Coleman Hutzler connects with his players through his contagious energy. The former Alabama assistant coach is heard on the MSU practice field daily, being loud and bringing plenty of juice for his squad.
"Coach Hutzler gets after it," Blanton said. His energy motivates us like crazy. Having a leader who comes in the room every day with crazy energy just feeds into the whole defense."
The grind of training camp for every college program across the nation is brutal, but it is even more so in the Deep South. The heat is just getting started, and the high temperatures alone test the players' mental and physical toughness in addition to the normal challenges of football practice.
However, having a coach who embraces the heat and is willing to suffer through the elements with his players can motivate a team. Once again, Hutzler goes the extra mile to stay in the fight with his guys.
"He is out there screaming and going crazy in the 100-degree heat, and you're tired, but he is right there with you with a hoodie and joggers on, sweating like crazy," Blanton said, laughing.
It is truly a homecoming for Blanton and his entire family as he has settled in under new MSU coach Jeff Lebby. While the Bulldog defense is inexperienced, it is talented, and if the unit exceeds expectations, Blanton will play a large role in the turnaround.
"I could not be more thankful for this opportunity," Blanton said.