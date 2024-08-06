A New, Experienced Guy will Anchor the Bulldog Offensive Line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The offensive line is the group on any football team that requires the most communication and cohesion. All five guys need to work in unison to pick up stunts or communicate with each other when the quarterback changes the play or protection.
A challenge for State this season will be working out the kinks among the offensive line, as the vast majority of contributors will be from the transfer portal. New MSU offensive line coach Cody Kennedy brought in four productive players from the transfer portal: Ethan Miner (North Texas), Makylan Pounders (Memphis), Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech), and Marlon Martinez (LSU.)
Miner will be the point man for communication among the offensive line because he plays center. Being the focal point of a group as a transfer could rub players already on the roster the wrong way, but this was different due to the large amount of transfers and the maturity of those already on campus.
"The nice part about it was that with most of us being transfers, we were all coming into a fresh start," Miner said. "The guys that were already in the room were very welcoming."
One MSU veteran, Albert Reese, will play a major role for this group. He worked at first-team left guard during the spring game but is versatile enough to play at tackle as well.
The junior has naturally taken on a leadership position on the offensive line, and he has high praise for his new teammate.
"He (Miner) is doing a great job," Reese said. "It is no easy task to do what he does; center is definitely mentally the hardest job on the offensive line."
Naturally, at the center position, they are considered one of the ￼de facto leaders of the team￼, but due to the youth of this State defense, it makes sense for Miner to be thrust into that position. The West Hartford, C.T. native has made two stops along his five-year career, his first four years at Arkansas State and a lone year at North Texas.
During that time, he was very productive, making 24 starts for the Wolfpack and starting all 12 games last season for North Texas. Pro Focus Football gave him an 81.5 grade last season, which was the second-highest by any offensive lineman in the American Conference.
Due to his experience in college football, Miner is a shoo-in to be a Bulldog leader. Fellow transfer Pounders has been working with the first unit as the left tackle, and the Mississippi native says Miner has established himself during his first few months in Starkville.
"Ethan has been doing a great job leading the group," Pounders said. "He is one of those guys we look at as a team leader and not just a leader on the offensive line… when he talks in the room, everybody listens."
Fellow coaches and players have been complimentary of Miner throughout the spring and into the summer, but perhaps hearing from his competitors is more telling. Trevion Williams is a potential breakout star for the Bulldogs in the interior of the defensive line.
The former 4-star has struggled to remain healthy but is poised to finally break into the starting lineup this season. The Crystal Springs, Miss. product spoke on the impact Miner will have this year.
"He is a great center," Williams said. He has low leverage, is quick and strong, and will help us out a lot this season."
In true leadership fashion, Miner wants to ensure that the room is united instead of divided over reps. The offensive line is often the most tight-knit group due to its tough job and the lack of praise it receives from outsiders.
However, it is a challenging situation for State due to the intense competition among the group, but leaders like Miner know to avoid turmoil.
"At the end of the day, we all want to start, but when it is all said and done, you can't hate each other," Miner said. It will separate the room, and you can't have a team that way."