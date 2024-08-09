A Returning Bulldog Receiver is Flying Under the Radar
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Anytime there is much change in college football, it brings out two emotions: nervousness and excitement. Mississippi State is just a few weeks away from opening up the Jeff Lebby era in Starkville.
Due to the offensive success, the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator has brought much excitement to that side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position, where the room experienced a lot of positive change. Those guys will have the chance to make plays. However, the group will have the same coach as Lebby retained former Bulldog player Chad Bumphis.
Bumphis signed a trio of talented high school players and transfer portal prospects who have received a lot of buzz, but there is returning talent in the room. Creed Whittemore went under the radar last year despite getting off to a hot start.
"There are other names being talked about, but don't forget about Creed; he can really play," Bumphis said.
The Gainesville, Fla. native burst onto the scene last year against Southeastern Louisiana, finishing the game with 116 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did not see similar production the rest of the season, even though he appeared in all 12 games.
Whittemore just seemed never to get the opportunity he received in week one again, but it did not bother him.
"I was just thankful for the opportunity in that first game; I was thankful to be on the plane and bus heading to games because a lot of guys redshirt or don't even get to go to games," Whittemore said. "I was never frustrated, just thankful for the opportunity."
Instead of dwelling on the past, the former 4-star just went to work, and his coach took notice.
"He has gotten better in every area," Bumphis said. "Creed came in very mature and never played wide receiver, and so every rep he gets, he is just getting better."
Yes, the talented receiver did not play out wide in high school; instead, he was the quarterback for F.W. Buchholz High School. The 5-11 185-pounder was a good one as well. In his senior year, he threw for 2,963 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 1,285 yards and 17 touchdowns.
That versatility has shown up in college. While he is no longer behind the center, he still plays a wide variety of roles.
During practice, Whittemore runs routes, catches and returns punts and is a holder for the kickoff team. He is truly a "jack of all trades," and it is something he prides himself on.
"I try to be a utility player," Whittemore said. "I feel like I can do a lot of stuff on the field, whether it's holding kicks, punt returning, running down at gunner, just wherever they need me."
Due to his versatility, the sophomore will be on the field regardless of his regular spot at receiver. However, he is looking to find a way to break into the rotation despite a loaded room.
Whittemore has all the required physical skills, including speed, hands, agility, and maturity, but he wants his new coach to be confident in him.
"You gotta be the guy who puts in the work every day. I feel like that is where I try to separate myself," Whittemore said. "Coach Lebby always says he wants to play the guys he trust, and I wanna be those one of those guys."
Bumphis praised the maturity of his young receiver, and it is easy to see why. Wide receivers often receive the label of being bad teammates or only focusing on themselves. Still, this group of receivers seems to be different due to a strong bond and good leadership.
"I think we are very close; everybody is tight-knit," Whittemore said. "We all love, care, and play for each other. Obviously, we have talent, but everyone does, so I think that is where we separate ourselves."