Bumphis leading Mississippi State receivers under Lebby’s new offense
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Chad Bumphis, Mississippi State’s wide receivers coach and former Bulldogs standout, is overseeing a transformed position group heading into preseason practices.
Despite the loss of key contributors from 2024, Bumphis is optimistic about the talent and depth in his room, calling coach Jeff Lebby’s scheme “a receiver’s dream.”
Bumphis, who set career records as a receiver at Mississippi State from 2009 to 2012 and returned to his alma mater as an assistant in 2023, addressed the influx of new faces on Tuesday.
“We had good players last year, some decided to move on so we wish them the best,” he said. “But we’ve got new guys in the room and now we’re excited to see what they can do when the lights come on.”
The 2025 roster features significant turnover, a trend consistent with the transfer-heavy nature of modern college football. Among the newcomers, Gracen Harris stands out for arriving in January.
“To be able to come in early is huge, especially with it being a new offense for him,” Bumphis said, noting Harris is already ahead in learning the system compared to summer arrivals.
Veteran Ricky Johnson has made strides moving from outside receiver to the slot.
“Ricky has taken the biggest steps from year one to year two,” Bumphis said. “Unbelievable as far as maturity, obviously we know he can play.”
He also talked about Sanfrisco Magee’s development, saying, “The last two days before we left the switch has flipped for Frisco. I’m getting excited about what he’s becoming.”
Bumphis cited the relentless work ethic of his group, highlighting Ayden Williams and Jordan Mosley.
“You have to pull them off the football field,” he said. “Ayden Williams will sit outside and run routes all night if you let him. Jordan Mosley, the exact same way. These are guys that now you say whoa instead of giddy-up.”
Recruiting for fit and buy-in is a top priority for Bumphis, who emphasized the importance of attitude in today’s transfer portal era.
“It is so hard to beg a recruit to come here, because if in year one they’re not happy? They’re leaving anyway,” he said. He wants players who “take pride in it, that believe in what we’re saying, that have bought in.”
Lebby, who was hired after the Bulldogs’ 2-10 campaign in 2024, is installing an up-tempo, wide-open offense that prioritizes putting receivers in one-on-one situations across the field.
“It’s a receiver’s dream, it really is,” Bumphis said. “We’re going to make them cover all 53 yards, you’re going to get one-on-one to go in. And as a receiver that’s all you want.”
Competition remains central to Bumphis’ philosophy.
“I like to say my room is open every day. And that’s what competition does, you can’t have off-days,” he said. “I’m fine if we have different starters every week. The guys that deserve to play should be on the field.”
The new offense also impacts the tight end role.
“We want the best pass-catchers, the best route-runners on the field at all times,” Bumphis said, singling out Zico, who he called “a walking mismatch.”
Bumphis is confident the production will continue despite the departure of standout Kevin Coleman.
“The numbers don’t leave, they just go to someone else,” he said. “That position is always going to produce in this system. No matter if it’s him or Ricky Johnson, Anthony Evans, it doesn’t matter.”
Leadership falls heavily on veterans such as Jordan Mosley, who has played for three head coaches at Mississippi State.
“J-Mo is a grown man, he’s mature, he’s been around, he’s done it,” Bumphis said. “It means so much more when it comes from a guy that’s going through it every day.”
Brenan Thompson, a transfer from Oklahoma, quickly became a leader and represented the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days.
“He wasn’t here long before Brenan established himself as a leader in that room,” Bumphis said. “He knows we brought him in here to be productive, go be a guy for us, help us win some games.”
Mississippi State is projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC in preseason polls, but Bumphis and his receivers are focused on internal growth and exceeding expectations.
Our Jacob Davis at Dawgs On SI and Sam Sklar with the Clarion Ledger are predicting improvement in the Bulldogs’ offense under Lebby, with a bowl game in reach if the new group of receivers can deliver.
As the 2025 season approaches, Bumphis said he is “excited for what this group can accomplish,” noting the renewed sense of purpose and competition in his room.
“As long as everybody is all-in and on the right page and moving in the same direction, we’ll get the results we want,” he said.